Prep girls basketball roundup: Alexandria, Anniston, White Plains win

A big third quarter helped Alexandria's girls win 54-39 at home over rival Jacksonville on Thursday.
Alexandria led 27-24 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles 16-4 in the third period.
Alexandria's top performers:
—Kayleigh Steen, 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals
—Ashley Phillips, nine points, eight rebounds, eight assists
—Chloe Gattis, nine points, five rebounds
—Sarah Pelham, nine points, four rebounds
Jacksonville's top performers:
—Patience Carr, nine points, five rebounds
—Malijah Goggins, nine points, two assists
—Kayla Broom, five points, nine rebounds
Anniston 82, Clay Central 7: Anniston placed four players in double-figure scoring.
The Bulldogs improved to 21-3 and will face Guntersville at home Friday. That's their final game of the regular season.
Anniston's top performers:
—Allasha Dudley, 15 points, nine rebounds, seven assists
—Airrianna Colley, 11 points, three rebounds, three steals
—Shiwanna Jackson, 10 points, five rebounds, two steals
—Tiauna Thomas, 10 points, four rebounds, two steals
White Plains 53, Piedmont 23: The Bulldogs (8-15) got 23 points combined from three players, and that wasn't enough to challenge a balanced White Plains lineup.
The Wildcats got at least seven points from five different players.
White Plains' top performers:
—Lily Ponder, 10 points
—Camden Wilson, eight points
—Callyn Martin, seven points
—Angel Bozarth, seven points
—Kaylee Johnson, seven points
Piedmont's top performers:
—Lele Ridley, 11 points, 15 rebounds
—Z'Hayla Walker, six points, 11 rebounds
—Ava Pope, six points