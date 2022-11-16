 Skip to main content
Prep girls basketball: Piedmont steamrolls Ragland with big first quarter

Basketball teaser
File photo

A day after Piedmont needed a buzzer-beater to open its season with a win there was no suspense at Ragland on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs held Ragland scoreless for the first quarter and eventually won 48-24. Piedmont led 21-0 after the first quarter and substituted liberally throughout the game.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.