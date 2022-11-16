Prep girls basketball: Piedmont steamrolls Ragland with big first quarter

A day after Piedmont needed a buzzer-beater to open its season with a win there was no suspense at Ragland on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs held Ragland scoreless for the first quarter and eventually won 48-24. Piedmont led 21-0 after the first quarter and substituted liberally throughout the game.
Shooting guard Ava Pope paced Piedmont’s scoring with 22 points. Pope netted five 3-point shots, including three in the first quarter. She also recorded two assists, two steals and two rebounds.
Piedmont (2-0) hosts Ranburne on Thursday.
Other leading performers for Piedmont:
—Lele Ridley, 12 points, nine rebounds
—Cayla Brothers, eight points, seven rebounds, three steals
—Gracie Naugher, two points, two rebounds, three steals
—Rylie Anne Holbrooks, two points, three rebounds
—Josie Young, two points, one rebound, one steal
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.