Prep football: Youth shows through as Oxford falls to Southside

OXFORD — Class 6A football in Alabama is an unforgiving place, and a top 10 team that lost 30 seniors plus 12 transfers will go through things.
Oxford went through growing pains Friday.
Southside quarterback Brooks Nesmith passed for 193 yards and three touchdowns, and Ethan Light’s 85-yard interception return loomed large in the Yellow Jackets’ 35-17 loss to Southside in Region 7 play on Lamar Field.
Southside (3-1, 2-0) scored its third victory in 19 games against Oxford and first since beating the Yellow Jackets 21-20 in the 1980 playoffs.
The positives for Oxford (2-2, 1-1)?
“There’s only one way to get experience, and that’s to experience it,” first-year Oxford coach Sam Adams said. “We’ve definitely hit some bumps in the road, and we’re still growing up.”
Things got bumpiest in the second half, when Oxford managed just six of its 123 total yards. The Yellow Jackets also committed two of their three turnovers in the second half, one on Kamari McClellan’s second interception of the night and another when Southside’s Spencer Sharpe fell on the second of two straight shotgun snaps that failed to reach McClellan.
McClellan’s other interception became one of the biggest plays of the night. With Oxford down 7-3 and threatening to score after Miguel Mitchell’s 85-yard kickoff return gave the Jackets’ possession at the 5-yard line, McClellan scrambled out then tried to shovel a pass to running back Damious Wilson while in the grasp of a defender.
Southside’s Ethan Light caught it on the run and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown to make it 14-3.
To McClellan’s credit, he rallied. With a rush in his face, he delivered a 60-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell to bring Oxford within 14-10.
“That was his best play of the night, the throw to Miguel,” Adams said. “That was nice, coming back off of a play he’d love to have back earlier in the game.
“Really, at all of the spots on the offensive side, we just have to be consistent in play. Nobody feels sorry for us that we’ve got some young guys out there going.”
McClellan finished the night 5-for-18 for 81 yards and one touchdown. He also snuck in for a 2-yard touchdown run to bring Oxford within 21-17 at halftime.
Nesmith had the hottest arm, hitting for touchdown passes of 19 and 60 yards to Cody Roberts and 57 yards to Daimon Hitchcock.
Hitchcock broke a tackle to finish off his touchdown reception. Roberts’ 60-yarder skipped off of Mitchell’s hands and into his.
“I had the pick,” said Mitchell, a Vanderbilt commit as a safety. “I reached for it, and it was just out of my reach and hit right off my hand and tipped right to him.”
Mitchell had two big kickoff returns on the night, another that spotted Oxford on Southside’s 43 in the fourth quarter.
Another special-teams play, Shaynadd Whitfield’s blocked punt and recovery, set up McClellan’s touchdown sneak in the second quarter.
Oxford had moments where young talent showed. The Yellow Jackets need moments to turn into quarters, halves and games.
“I don’t have any doubt that we’ll come back and fight again next week and, hopefully, be in the hunt to get a home playoff game and win this region when all is said and done,” Adams said. “We’ve just got to play better, and, as coaches, we’ve got to do a better job preparing.”