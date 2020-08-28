Prep football: Yellow Jackets rally past Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE — Before Friday night's game, Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge said that his Yellow Jackets had to keep Pleasant Grove's Zyquez Perryman off the field to slow the Spartans. The defending Class 6A state champions did just that in the second half as Oxford rallied to take a 29-28 victory over the No. 2 team in 5A.
The Yellow Jackets (1-1) held the Spartans to just 15 plays in the second half as Perryman completed only five passes after intermission. Oxford had the ball 17 minutes in the second half and made no mistakes.
Oxford grinded out drive after drive as Keeshon Siosi scored from 6 yards out to give Oxford a 22-20 lead.
The Jackets got their second score of the half in the final quarter on a 40-yard pass from Trey Higgins to Rod Elston.
With six minutes left, the Spartans put together their only serious drive of the second half and cut the lead to 29-28 after Perryman’s fourth touchdown pass of the game and two-point conversion.
Oxford got the ball back and drove to Pleasant Grove's 5-yard line, but the clock ran out.
The Yellow Jackets started out strong Friday with a 58-yard drive for a score on their first possession. Higgins connected on a 24-yard pass to Warren Britt to give Oxford a 7-0 lead.
The Spartans came back and scored on pass plays from Perryman, a Charlotte commit, to Christian Lewis, a Kentucky commit. The touchdowns covered 29, 81 and 20 yards. However, on the third touchdown Perryman was whistled for a celebration foul that cost them an extra point. They were unable to convert after the penalty was assessed. Another personal foul for celebration on the same scoring play backed up the Spartans on the kickoff and gave Oxford great field position.
Higgins followed up with a touchdown run with 1:10 left in the first half. A bobbled snap on the ensuing extra point gave Britt, the holder, a chance to take it around the corner for the two-point conversion. Oxford trailed 20-15 but had regained some momentum.
What to know
—It was the second straight game in which the Oxford defense allowed three straight touchdowns to an opponent in the first half.
—Higgins completed 15 of 25 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
—Oxford rolled up 386 yards of offense. The defense held the Spartans to 336 yards, including only 101 in the second half.
—For the Spartans, Perryman completed 17 of 24 for 253 yards and four touchdowns. Christian Lewis caught 10 passes for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
Who said
—Pleasant Grove had 175 yards in penalties and were trying to rattle Oxford. Said Etheredge: "We told our kids to not answer back and don’t do anything to hurt the team with penalties, and they kept their focus. Their penalties helped us a lot in the game.”
—Etheredge on the win: “These kids will just not quit, the coaches are coaching their butts off and putting players in positions to succeed and we are going to be a special football team by the end of the year.”
Next up
—Oxford will play their only home game in the first half of the season next week when they host Scottsboro. It will be the region opener for both teams.