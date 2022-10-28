Prep football: With playoffs next, Wellborn closed regular season with a victory

WELLBORN — For a football team on the hunt for a championship, the number in the win column often means more than how impressive the wins look. The Wellborn Panthers overcame turnovers, penalties and injuries to beat Cleburne County 27-9.
The Panthers received the opening kickoff and showed no hesitation. Wellborn’s tandem of running backs marched the offense down the field on a four-minute drive, ending in a 10-yard touchdown for Xavier Parker. He showed signs of an ankle injury in the second half but finished the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, Cleburne County fumbled on the return, which was recovered by Wellborn and turned into another Panthers score. Ethan Carroll was on the receiving end of the 11-yard Grayson Johnson touchdown pass.
Running back Dandrae O’Neal fumbled the ball at midfield on the Tigers' opening drive, which was recovered by Wellborn’s Kyle Bright.
After an Ahmad Noel 38-yard touchdown, Wellborn held a commanding 21-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
After that, the Cleburne County defense halted any momentum that the Panthers' offense had earned. The Panthers didn’t score until a late rushing touchdown from Grayson Johnson put the game out of reach.
During the game, Wellborn coach Jeff Smith needed his defense to step up and make plays.
The Wellborn Panthers' defense has struggled on occasion, as the unit came into Friday night’s game averaging 25.7 points allowed a game.
Head coach Jeff Smith said after the game that his coaching staff simplified the defense heading into the game.
“We made our defense so simple for the guys, and just turned them loose,” Smith said after the game.
The Panthers prevented the Tigers from finding any consistent success on offense. Wellborn caused three turnovers in the game, the two fumble recoveries, and an interception by Noah Screws.
Four different Wellborn defenders finished the game with at least six tackles. Logan Hayes led the group with nine tackles.
Cleburne County’s offense was held to just 1 of 6 on third-down conversions, while only earning 11 first downs in the game. The Panthers held CCHS to 2.8 yards a play, and only 36 yards passing from quarterback Jacob Cavender.
Wellborn entered Friday night’s matchup having already clinched a fourth-place finish in Class 3A, Region 4 and a road game to start the state playoffs.
—Friday night was the first meeting between the two teams since 2005. Cleburne County owns the all-time series 14-11.
—Cleburne County’s O’Neal finished the game with 84 yards rushing on 20 carries.
—Wellborn ended with 245 yards rushing. Xavier Parker led the unit of weapons with 15 carries.
—Joby Burns ends his fourth season as the coach at Cleburne County. His record falls to 12-27, with an average point margin of minus-9.3.
—Wellborn’s team ended the game with 14 penalties, resulting in 90 yards.
—Cleburne County’s Burns on the season: “This has been a year of adversity. We have had so many people hurt. Luckily, we have not had many like this.”
—Wellborn’s Parker on defense: “We stalled there for a little bit…but I was glad they stepped up and gave us momentum going into St. James next week.”
—Friday’s slate of games concluded the AHSAA 2022 football regular season. Cleburne County finished 2-8, including 2-4 in Class 4A, Region 4. Wellborn (6-4, 3-3 Class 3A, Region 4) will travel to 3A No. 7 St. James for the first round of the state playoffs.