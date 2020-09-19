Prep football: With loss to Woodland, perspective shifts on Donoho’s virus-marred season

Mark Sanders doesn’t like using the R-word.
It’s not the word the fourth-year Donoho coach had in mind in preseason, but it beats a lot of other words he could use to describe 2020.
After a 33-14 loss to Woodland on Friday, in what was Donoho’s first home game and rescheduled senior night for a coronavirus-marred season, the word seemed to fit.
Donoho, beset by a virus-related rescheduling and then a forfeit in the Falcons’ first two games and having lost two previous region games with key players out, fell to 0-4, 0-3.
The unexpected and frustrating turn has forced even Sanders to rethink this season.
“I hate the term ‘rebuilding year,’ but that’s what it’s looking like it’s becoming, and that’s OK,” Sanders said. “It happens to everybody.
“We have a lot of young guys who are hungry to play, and we have a lot of growing to do, but we have a lot of potential for the future.”
Friday’s game marked Donoho’s first on Lentz Field this season. The night started with senior night, rescheduled after the Falcons had to forfeit their scheduled home opener against White Plains on Aug. 28.
Four football players, one cross country runner, one cross country runner/pep band member, eight cheerleaders and three other pep band members lined up along the home sideline for their individual announcements, then took their places on the field.
There was worry COVID-19 might keep Donoho’s senior night from happening. The Falcons lost a week of practice in August, forcing rescheduling of a game with Pleasant Valley, before having to forfeit their would-be senior night.
News of the forfeit, which came the night before the game, hit hard.
“The seniors, we were hurt,” said senior receiver/defensive back Amari Smedley, who rounded out the scoring Friday with a 79-yard catch-and-run touchdown and set up Donoho’s other score with a 45-yard punt return. “I started crying in the locker room, because I thought my senior year was going to go to waste.
“I put in a lot of work in the offseason. I spent a lot of hours on the field, weight room, and I just wanted it to play out on the field.”
Losing development that could’ve come from the first two games “hurt us tremendously,” Smedley said.
The Falcons had no game experience before opening region play. They lost to Victory Christian with two starters out and still had two out in the loss to Winterboro.
That’s just the COVID-19 effect. Donoho has missed starting tackle Walker Bodiford all season with a shoulder injury. Junior receiver/defensive back Grant Steed scored on a 5-yard pass from Ridge Hopkins but saw limited action with a hip injury.
Donoho also didn’t have junior linebacker/tight end Connor Goodson on Friday.
Hopkins completed 12 of 23 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome Parker Woodham’s touchdown runs of 4, 1, 3 and 3 yards. Lukea Brown added a 48-yard touchdown scamper, and the Bobcats outgained the Falcons 368 yards to 232.
“Everything that we’ve gone through, just to step back on this field again is always a great feeling,” Sanders said. “It’s not what we hoped for, but every time we hit the field, these boys try to do something great, and that means a lot to me. I know it means a lot to them, too. ...
“The future is bright here, and I’ll never lay down and quit on these kids.”
Woodland got 145 yards rushing with four touchdown runs from Woodham, led 20-0 at halftime and 33-0 by 4:25 of the third quarter. The Bobcats (2-2) reversed two years of blowout losses to Donoho while improving to 1-1 in Class 1A, Region 5.
“We’re just working real hard,” Woodland coach Blair Armstrong said. “We had a great summer, probably the best-attended summer I’ve ever had. Surprisingly, even with COVID, it was the best summer I’ve ever had in 40 years of coaching.
“They showed up.”
Not that Woodland faced the pandemic without anxiety. The Bobcats’ entire junior-varsity team, including players with varsity brothers, quarantined. It hasn’t affected the varsity team, however.