Prep football: With Haynes resting, Handley rolls to 6-0

LANETT — A night after Anniston beat Piedmont to reach 6-0 going into next week’s Class 4A, Region 4 showdown with Handley, Handley held up its end.
Cannon Kyles passed for 177 yards and a touchdown, and Elijah Goss added 84 yards rushing and two touchdowns as the Tigers beat Lanett 37-0 in a non-region game.
Handley stands at 6-0 headed into next week’s game at Anniston. That matchup is likely to decide the Region 4 champion.
Kyles completed 13 of 20 passes, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Devontae Higgins.
Goss carried 15 times, with touchdown runs of three and 30 yards.
Ayden Robertson added a 5-yard touchdown run, and Cardarious Lee had a 16-yard touchdown run.
Koye White sacked Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman for a 14-yard loss and safety in the first quarter.
Handley played without running back Jamarius Haynes, who sustained an injury in the Tigers’ victory over Clay Central.
“We hope to have him back next week,” Handley coach Larry Strain said.