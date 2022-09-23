 Skip to main content
Prep football: With Haynes resting, Handley rolls to 6-0

Kirsten Fiscus

LANETT — A night after Anniston beat Piedmont to reach 6-0 going into next week’s Class 4A, Region 4 showdown with Handley, Handley held up its end.

Cannon Kyles passed for 177 yards and a touchdown, and Elijah Goss added 84 yards rushing and two touchdowns as the Tigers beat Lanett 37-0 in a non-region game.