Prep football: With Fort Payne next, Oxford drills Springville

OXFORD — The only time that Oxford and Springville played, Oxford scored a shutout in 1934. That was 86 years ago, and after the No. 1-ranked Yellow Jackets won 63-6 on Friday night at Lamar Field, the Tigers might hope it's that long before they have to play Oxford again.
The Yellow Jackets (7-1, 5-0 Class 6A, Region 7) won their seventh straight game and scored more than 40 points for the sixth straight game. Springville fell to 3-5, including 1-4 in Region 7.
”We played well and got a lot of kids in the game,” Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said. “We try to get our kids out as soon as I feel like we have the game in hand. It is a balance in trying to keep our starters sharp and in game shape. Our younger kids are playing better as the season has gone on and that helps everybody.”
Oxford scored on all seven of their first half possessions with its longest drive consisting of just five plays. The Yellow Jackets scored 49 points on 23 plays, and they came from all directions.
Oxford's Roc Taylor gets hit by Springville's Joshua Hunnicutt during the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford D led by Oxford's Ethan Rollins tackles Springville's Gage Frederick during the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Quarterback Trey Higgins was brilliant in the first half running for touchdowns of 27 and 66 yards and throwing three touchdown passes, including two to Roc Taylor and one to Bakari Dailey.
Oxford rolled up 473 yards of total offense, while Springville was held to 139 yards. Trey Higgins completed 10 of 13 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
What to know
—Running back Keeshon Siosi picked up 88 yards on just five carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. "Keeshon just continues to improve,” Etheredge said.
The Oxford mascot Sting has fun before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford band performs before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford band performs before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford band performs before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford band performs before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford band performs before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford band performs before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford band performs before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford majorettes perform before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford Golden Girls perform before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford Golden Girls perform before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford Golden Girls perform before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford Golden Girls perform before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Oxford mascot Jack has fun before the Oxford vs Springville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
—Wide receiver Roc Taylor caught four passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns while playing with a dislocated finger. ”I am getting well,” Taylor said. "I will be totally well by the playoffs.”
Who said
—Higgins on his 27-yard touchdown run where he reversed his field and scored: "I was pressured, then escaped and just kept running to green and finally got it into the end zone.”
—Higgins on Taylor: “Roc is somebody that I know will get the ball if I just get it out there.”
—Taylor on the win: “We came ready to play tonight after being a little flat last week."
—Taylor on his second touchdown: "(It) came on a post pattern, and I just went and got it.”
Next up
—Oxford travels to Fort Payne next week. The winner will be the Class 6A, Region 7 champion. Regardless of who wins, both teams will host a first round playoff game in three weeks. Oxford leads in the all-time series with a 5-2-3 record. Springville will host Arab next week.