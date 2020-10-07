Prep football: With first win in hand, Anniston back at work looking for second victory

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.
Anniston’s football team proved it last season. After a 4-4 start, The Bulldogs hit their stride late in the season, advancing all the way to the Class 4A state semifinals as the No. 3 seed from Region 6.
While an 0-5 start to 2020 may make a similar run seem improbable, Anniston isn’t giving up hope.
Goal No. 1 was to post victory No. 1, and the Bulldogs did just that last week, defeating White Plains 48-42.
“You play to win the game,” Anniston coach Rico White said before Wednesday’s practice. “It was great to get in the win column.”
White said the goal now shifts to making the playoffs. Accomplishing that goal starts Friday when the Bulldogs (1-5, 1-2 Class 4A, Region 5) face Munford at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium. The Lions enter 1-3 against Region 4 opponents, with their lone victory coming against Cleburne County, but they’ve beaten Talladega, Fultondale and Lincoln in non-region play.
“We got a chance to get in the playoffs. That’s the biggest goal, but it’s one game at a time,” White said. “We’ve got our hands full this Friday with Munford. Munford is a good team. They have, I think, one win in the conference, but they’ve got several wins outside the conference. That lets you know that they are a good team.
“So we’ve got our hands full. We’ve got to go to war.”
For Anniston quarterback Kamron Sandlin, who said it “felt really good” to pick up his first varsity win as a starting quarterback against White Plains, Friday’s game against Munford will be more personal than most.
Sandlin transferred from Munford to Anniston before the school year, a move he said he and his dad had been discussing since he was in middle school. The sophomore still has friends on the team at Munford and said it would mean “a lot” to knock off the Lions.
“They’re still my friends and all that, but once we get on the field, I’ve got no friends,” Sandlin said.
Barring something unforeseen, it appears Handley, Cherokee County and Jacksonville will likely earn the top three seeds in Region 4, as each has already posted three region wins. That means Friday’s contest between Anniston and Munford could go a long way towards determining which school earns the fourth and final spot in the postseason field.
White said a win over the Lions would be “huge.”
“The way we’ve been looking at it, whoever wins between us, will probably get that fourth spot. That’s what makes the game even more important,” he said. “I think we are up for the challenge. We’ve just got to play hard.”