Prep football: Winterboro breaks four-game losing streak to close season with a win

CHILDERSBURG — Winterboro hasn’t forgotten how to win football games, after all.
On the final night of their season, the Winterboro High Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak and rallied past Childersburg 38-21 in a very unlikely scenario Friday evening at John W. Cox Stadium.
The Bulldogs trailed the entire first half, yet won the game. Winterboro High fell behind 14-0 and 21-6 in the opening two quarters. Childersburg even scored on its first offensive play of the game with a Phillip Tilley 60-yard touchdown run at the 11:41 mark of the first period.
The Tigers also cranked out another score with a 1-yard touchdown run from 6-foot-3 junior quarterback Chris Swain with 4:18 left in the first quarter.
Childersburg High was floating on a cloud with a two-touchdown lead. The Tigers had an add-on score in the second stanza, as well.
Swain scored again as he tiptoed in with a 9-yard touchdown run with 5:20 left in the first half. The Tigers rode their lead to 21-6. Childersburg High wasn’t looking back, either.
But if they did, they would have noticed a Winterboro High team that was far from done. It was not time for anybody to stick a fork in them.
“It’s never over until there are zeros (on the scoreboard clock). We fight hard,” Winterboro High junior wide receiver Brandon Hunter said.
Not only would the Bulldogs get back in the game, they would create some late first half momentum. Winterboro High got a little something going with a Jamareo Clegg 20-yard touchdown pass to Hunter early in the second period.
But, the biggest play of the game took place on the last play of the first half. Hunter caught the Tigers napping with a 78-yard touchdown pass to Winterboro freshman wide receiver Kenneth Simmons. The game was never the same as the Bulldogs cut the Childersburg lead to 21-14. Winterboro High started to take the game one play at a time. The Tigers lost confidence, and Winterboro found itself.
Winterboro High took the next leap of faith with a 4-yard touchdown run from Bulldogs junior halfback Deonte Smoot. He also tacked on a two-point conversion run to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the night, at 22-21 early in the third period.
The Bulldogs also got a 7-yard touchdown scamper from Smoot with 36.9 seconds left in the third quarter. Smoot ran the ball down the throat of Childersburg for the two-point conversion, too. And Winterboro had a 30-21 lead.
—Smoot, all blood and guts, kept plodding away for 121 yards on 18 carries in the non-region contest.
—Tilley, the junior tailback for the Tigers, had a star-studded evening, too. He rushed for 101 yards on 12 carries for Childersburg High.
—The Tigers moved the sticks, for sure. They had 253 yards and 12 first downs. But Winterboro High went for the gusto and the shirttails, too, as they rounded up 18 first downs and 329 yards.
—Childersburg High quarterback Chris Swain on the Bulldogs’ comeback: “They changed defenses on us.”
—Winterboro running back Deonte Smoot on the Bulldogs’ second-half hot streak: “We stuck to the game plan, and Childersburg got frustrated. And they couldn’t tackle me.”
—Bulldogs head coach Skyler Mansfield on his tough and upbeat team: “We’ve got talent, and we got motivated.”
—Childersburg High has finished the season with a 1-9 record, including a six-game losing streak. The Winterboro Bulldogs are a good bit better with a 3-7 record. And they are taking some confidence into the off season.