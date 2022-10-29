 Skip to main content
Prep football: Winterboro breaks four-game losing streak to close season with a win

winterboro v childersburg - football 005 tw.jpg

Team captains for Winterboro and Childersburg meet at midfield for the coin toss.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

CHILDERSBURG — Winterboro hasn’t forgotten how to win football games, after all.

On the final night of their season, the Winterboro High Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak and rallied past Childersburg 38-21 in a very unlikely scenario Friday evening at John W. Cox Stadium.