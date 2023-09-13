Prep football: Win over Talladega has Cleburne County enjoying 2-0 start

Talladega made a number of mistakes Friday at Mary Dumas Stadium and visiting Cleburne County took full advantage of those errors in a 42-13 win over the home team.
Cleburne County hosts Class 5A Boaz on Friday, with the Tigers looking to improve on their 2-0 start. The Pirates (1-2) have shown a knack for scoring points but have had difficulty stopping opponents in their two losses. Boaz opened with a 43-21 loss at home to Jacksonville then beat Class 7A Albertville 48-7 the next week.
On Friday of last week, the Pirates surrendered nine touchdowns in a 63-38 region loss at Scottsboro.
Talladega’s first possession ended on an interception by Jake Littleton at the Cleburne County 10-yard line and returned to the Cleburne County 20.
Cleburne County then sailed 80 yards, capped by Jake Dingler’s 20-yard scoring run with 4:34 left in the first quarter. Dingler’s blast around left end was the last of five double-digit gains on the drive. The first of Noah Morgan’s five consecutive extra points made the score 7-0 Cleburne County.
Talladega’s ensuing possession lasted one play as a handoff that never connected was recovered by Cleburne County’s Hunter Allen at the Talladega 29. Cleburne County quarterback Hunter Gore immediately threw deep to Grey Freeman at the goal line and Freeman reached over his shorter defender for the touchdown reception. Thirty-one seconds after Cleburne County first scored, the lead had ballooned to 14-0.
Talladega ran three plays and punted. Cleburne County took advantage of excellent field position for a 44-yard drive that ended on the second play of the second quarter on Dingler’s 4-yard scoring run.
Talladega held the visiting Tigers off the scoreboard for two possessions. Talladega then lost the ball on an interception by Jacob Cavender at the Talladega 43.
After Cavender’s lengthy return, Cleburne County’s offense started at the Talladega 21. Dingler made a determined 20-yard run and Gore scored on fourth down from one yard out with 59.7 seconds left in the first half, pushing Cleburne County ahead 28-0.
The second-half kickoff went to Cleburne County and a solid defensive start by Talladega forced a punt. Talladega started with good field position at the Talladega 41 but the snap on first down was much too high. The ball ended up on the ground and Cleburne County’s Allen made his second fumble recovery of the game at the Talladega 34.
Three plays later, the red-and-black clad Tigers almost returned the favor, fumbling at the Talladega 16, but Cleburne County lineman Ayden Richards grabbed the ball at the Cleburne County 12. A short gain and a 5-yard penalty later, Gore completed his second touchdown pass to Freeman, lofting the ball over the head of the defender from 15 yards out. With 7:46 remaining in the third quarter, Cleburne County held a five-touchdown edge.
Down 35-0, Talladega lost the ball on an interception by James Cotton on the second snap of the ensuing possession. The visiting Tigers took over at the Talladega 41. Four plays later a 23-yard scoring run by Austen Mayfield and the extra point by Erick Escandon made it 42-0 with 3:39 still to play in the third quarter.
As a team, Cleburne County was 11 of 15 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Gore was 8 of 12 for 104 yards and two scores. Freshman Cade Shubert was 3 of 3 for 33 yards. Grey Freeman led the receivers with three catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns. Silas Hunt was on the receiving end of each of Shubert’s completions. Nate Adams had two receptions for 20 yards. D’andrae O’Neal made one catch for 16 yards. Mayfield had one grab for 10 yards.
The Tigers ran 41 times for 275 yards. Dingler had 13 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Hughes gained 53 yards on six carries and caught one pass for four yards. Mayfield had five carries for 40 yards with one touchdown. Adams ran five times for 37 yards. Cavan Bates ran twice for 10 yards. The Tigers rolled to 16 first downs.
Kendall Miller had four individual tackles and two assists. Adams, Dingler, O’Neal, James Cotton and Dylan Mize each recorded two individual tackles. Mize, Dingler and Adams added five assists apiece. Hunter Allen, Grayson Burson and Alijah Ware each assisted on three tackles.
