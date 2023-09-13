 Skip to main content
Prep football: Win over Talladega has Cleburne County enjoying 2-0 start

Alexandria at CCHS action BW 04.JPG

Cleburne County head coach Joby Burns has his team 2-0. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

 Bill Wilson, The Anniston Star

Talladega made a number of mistakes Friday at Mary Dumas Stadium and visiting Cleburne County took full advantage of those errors in a 42-13 win over the home team.

Cleburne County hosts Class 5A Boaz on Friday, with the Tigers looking to improve on their 2-0 start. The Pirates (1-2) have shown a knack for scoring points but have had difficulty stopping opponents in their two losses. Boaz opened with a 43-21 loss at home to Jacksonville then beat Class 7A Albertville 48-7 the next week.

