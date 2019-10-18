PLEASANT VALLEY — Calvin Spinks made big plays on both sides of the ball, and Wellborn kept its hopes for a Class 3A, Region 6 title alive Friday with a 35-14 win over Pleasant Valley.
Spinks took a toss on Wellborn’s first offensive play of the night, spun out of a tackle and hit the sideline, outrunning the defense for a 67-yard touchdown.
It was the first of several big runs for Spinks, who finished the game with 11 carries for 181 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored on runs of 1 and 43 yards.
“I give all the credit to my linemen,” Spinks said. “If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t have did none of that. I just give all the credit to them. They work hard each and every week to help us for the big games like this.
“This is what we’ve been waiting on. We’ve been slept on too long.”
Spinks came up with another big play to start the fourth quarter. Down 28-14, Pleasant Valley was threatening on Wellborn’s 19-yard line. The Raiders handed the ball to Jake Upton on a reverse — a play that resulted in a 35-yard touchdown run on Pleasant Valley’s first offensive possession of the game. This time Upton pulled up to pass. He tossed the ball toward the end zone, where Spinks was waiting for a crucial interception.
What to know
—Spinks’ interception wasn’t the only big play the Panthers made on defense. Ryan Haisch forced a first-half fumble that was recovered by Jett Smith at Pleasant Valley’s 19-yard line, setting up a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Smith that put Wellborn ahead 14-6. The Raiders drove the ball to Wellborn’s 27-yard line on their next offensive possession, but Tiquan Thomas broke up a fourth-down pass to force a turnover on downs. On the ensuing possession, Spinks scored from 1 yard out with just 14.8 seconds left to give Wellborn a 21-6 halftime lead. Christian Figueroa ended Pleasant Valley’s final drive with an interception.
—Smith finished the game with 107 yards on 18 carries with touchdown runs of 1 and 8 yards. Bryson Heath added 65 yards on 10 carries.
—Pleasant Valley quarterback Brody Phillips completed 9 of 12 passes for 119 yards and added 40 yards rushing. He scored the Raiders’ final touchdown of the night on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Colton East finished with 14 carries for 58 yards. Upton had three carries for 59 yards and caught two passes for 47.
Who said
—Wellborn coach Jeff Smith on the turnovers his team forced: “Anytime you can get turnovers like that it’s just big. Calvin came up with that good interception and Christian came up with a good interception. Tiquon about had an interception on fourth down, but it was better for him to knock it down than actually intercepting the pass. It was just a good night.”
Next up
—Wellborn (8-1, 5-1 Region 6) hosts Piedmont next Friday. Pleasant Valley (5-3, 3-3) travels to Randolph County.