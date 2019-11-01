WEAVER — Jackson Williams rushed for 38 yards and completed 1 of 2 passes for 60 yards, but Weaver fell 52-0 to Alabama Christian and finished winless under first-year coach Justin Taylor.
The Bearcats lost most of their producers from their playoff team of 2018. Defections and injuries, including a season-ending fractured fibula for fullback-linebacker Isaiah Woods, made it tough for the Bearcats in Class 3A, Region 6.
Armone Burton had a 60-yard reception for Weaver, and Devontae Hilliard rushed for five yards.