Prep football: Wildcats run wild as Saks hammers Weaver

SAKS — It was senior night in Saks on Friday and the Wildcats’ 12th-graders did not disappoint. With big running plays and a physical defensive line, Saks dominated Weaver 56-6.
Weaver received the opening kickoff and was forced into a turnover on downs. Saks took over in Bearcats territory and immediately went to work. Wildcats quarterback Gavin Doss scrambled out of the pocket for a 19-yard gain, setting up his 1-yard touchdown run.
When Weaver got the ball again, they were determined to score. Another fourth down did not intimidate quarterback Kaden Gooden. With 5 yards to gain, Gooden scrambled to his right and launched a pass deep down the field to Jeffrey Miles. The ball barely missed the hand of a Saks defender and fell into Miles’ arms, for a 52-yard score.
A failed two-point conversion led to the Bearcats' 7-6 deficit. Weaver didn’t score for the remainder of the game.
“I thought we played a good game in the first quarter,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “They’re just very athletic and skilled, and it wore on us.”
Saks’ athleticism was able to find the end zone often. All eight touchdowns for the Wildcats came on the ground, five of which were more than 30 yards. The offense earned 311 total rushing yards, 166 from Doss. He also added 92 yards passing on five completions.
Doss said after the game that he thought Saks played great as a team.
“When the defense plays well, it sets up the offense. It goes hand-in-hand,” Doss said.
The Wildcats' defense held Weaver to 200 yards in the game. The Bearcats earned multiple big plays in the game, but their youthful team halted any momentum that the coaching staff was hoping for.
Gooden showed up on both sides of the ball statistically, proving why he is the face of the Weaver Bearcats squad. He finished the game with 17 rushes for 22 yards and 122 passing yards. Gooden also compiled five tackles on defense.
Keondre Johnson was the leader of Saks' defense, as the senior shined with a team-high eight tackles. Joseph Buggs was not far behind with five tackles of his own.
“Unfortunately, we did not get off to a good start,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller. “We have an off week next week, and hopefully we can get some stuff worked out.”
The win keeps Saks above .500 and in third place in Class 3A, Region 4, just one year after a region championship. A showdown in two weeks between the Wildcats and Wellborn will likely decide the third-place finisher in Region 4.
—Saks scored the most points and earned its largest margin of victory in the 2022 season. In last season’s meeting, Saks scored a school-record 65 points.
—Saks running back Dorrien Walker rushed for 131 yards on just seven carries. He scored touchdowns on runs of 32, 2, and 46 yards.
—Weaver running back Johnny Martin exited the game with an ankle injury in the first half and did not return to the game.
—Saks’ Miller on seniors: “They have come out here and laid it all on the line every game. They’ll have to lead us the rest of the way.”
—Weaver’s Atchley on Gooden: “He’s a great quarterback, he’s a warrior.”
—Saks (5-3, 3-2 Region 4) will be open next week. Weaver (1-6, 0-4 Region 4) will play at home against Wellborn next Friday.