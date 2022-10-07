 Skip to main content
Prep football: Wildcats run wild as Saks hammers Weaver

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

SAKS — It was senior night in Saks on Friday and the Wildcats’ 12th-graders did not disappoint. With big running plays and a physical defensive line, Saks dominated Weaver 56-6.

Weaver received the opening kickoff and was forced into a turnover on downs. Saks took over in Bearcats territory and immediately went to work. Wildcats quarterback Gavin Doss scrambled out of the pocket for a 19-yard gain, setting up his 1-yard touchdown run.