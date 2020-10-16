Prep football: Wigley scores as Donoho falls at Wadley

WADLEY — Donoho got an early spark Friday at Wadley, but it wasn't enough in a 29-7 loss Friday night.
Spencer Wigley scored on a 4-yard touchdown catch with 5:16 left in the first quarter. It was his first touchdown of the season. Ethan Miles Jamison kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Later in the period, the Falcons' Judson Billings caused a fumble that Donoho recovered.
Wadley scored to tie it 7-7 in the first quarter, then got a safety and a touchdown in the second period. Wadley scored a touchdown each in the third and fourth quarters.