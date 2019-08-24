Rontarius Wiggins carried four times for 149 yards and three touchdowns, and Jacksonville won its 18th straight regular-season game with a 56-20 win over J.B. Pennington.
The Golden Eagles’ regular-season streak includes the final seven games of the 2017 season and all 10 in 2018, a school record.
Jacksonville (1-0) built a 36-0 lead by halftime Friday.
Wide receiver/defensive back Jaeden Barksdale caught two touchdown passes and ran a fumble back for a score. Kyre’ Maynor caught a touchdown pass, and running back Jae-Tag Morris added a touchdown run.
Linebacker/receiver Omarion “Peanut” Adams had the game’s most spectacular play, stealing the ball off the punter’s foot and running it back for a TD.
“It was an overall team effort,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “I was glad to see we came out with a lot of intensity and exerted our will on them early and ended up being able to play everybody in the second half. We didn’t have a whole lot of penalties.”