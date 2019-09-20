HEFLIN — Ron Wiggins turned in another big game for the Golden Eagles, who spoiled Cleburne County’s homecoming.
Wiggins finished the night with 201 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
Quarterback Luke Jackson completed 11 of 18 passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Jaeden Barksdale was on the receiving end of one of those touchdown throws and finished the night with four catches for 104 yards.
Barksdale also returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the second straight week. This one went 62 yards.
Omarion Adams led the way for Jacksonville on defense, racking up 11 tackles and three tackles for loss. Jackson Moses recovered a fumble on a kickoff return that helped the Golden Eagles ice the game.
Jacksonville improved to 4-1 and 3-0 in Class 4A, Region 6. The Golden Eagles travel to Piedmont next week for a non-region contest.