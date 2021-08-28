Prep football: White Plains' win over Donoho cut short after pair of penalties

WHITE PLAINS — White Plains senior tailback Walker O’Steen rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and caught four passes for 91 yards, leading the Wildcats to a 29-14 win over visiting Donoho.
The game ended after three quarters of play and was marred by two blocking below the waist penalties on White Plains against Donoho senior offensive and defensive tackle Judson Billings.
Billings returned to his feet and continued playing after the first penalty. He had to be helped off the field after the second whistle, which came with 1:35 to play in the third quarter, unable to put weight on his right leg.
Donoho head coach Mark Sanders seemed prepared to send his players to the dressing room at that point. After a lengthy discussion between Sanders, White Plains head coach Chandler Tyree and the game officials, Donoho played out the final four plays of the quarter. Each team left the field when the third quarter ended.
“We had a cut block. We don’t condone that. … We don’t do that. That’s bush league. That’s not us, not who I am,” Tyree said. “I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed.”
Tyree’s reaction wasn’t any consolation to Donoho’s Sanders.
“They just had players taking dirty shots on our guys,” Sanders said in the visitors dressing area. “That was basically it. They injured a couple of my guys throughout the game doing that, diving at our legs midway which is totally against the AHSAA rules. … I don’t understand it. I don’t know why a team that’s up two or three touchdowns in a game needs to do that to a school that’s much smaller. I don’t understand.”
O’Steen scored on a 2-yard run with 2:20 left in the first quarter. The first of three extra points by Hayden Howard made it 7-0. One play later, the score was 7-7 when Donoho quarterback Ridge Hopkins rolled to his right and completed a 61-yard scoring pass to Logan Melton. Grant Steed kicked the extra point.
O’Steen scored again on another 2-yard run with 10:36 to play in the second quarter. White Plains went up 22-7 five minutes later on a 46-yard run by wingback Dylan Barksdale and O’Steen’s two-point conversion. A 37-yard scoring run by Howard, the Wildcats’ quarterback, extended his team’s lead to 29-7 at 1:54 of the second period.
Hopkins found Steed alone deep in the White Plains secondary for a 67-yard touchdown with 32 seconds to go before the half ended.
What to know
—Barksdale rushed for 91 yards on four carries. Howard ran three times for 57 yards. Divontae McCormick gained 47 yards on eight attempts.
Next up
—White Plains (1-1) opens Class 4A, Region 4 action at home against Cleburne County. Donoho (1-1) hosts Victory Christian in its first Class 1A, Region 5 game.