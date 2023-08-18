Prep football: White Plains splits pair of jamboree matchups

OHATCHEE — Since he took the reins at White Plains, Blake Jennings has taken every opportunity to learn about his new team.
As the team’s preseason workouts and 7-on-7 camps were capped off with a jamboree showing at Ohatchee, Jennings said that he was able to find out more and more each step of the way.
White Plains downed Sand Rock 28-0 and fell to Spring Garden 10-0, with the teams each playing two eight-minute periods per game.
“You come out here and look at kids and see how they compete,” Jennings said. “The first time playing Sand Rock, we competed pretty well, came out and did what we were supposed to.”
In the team’s win over Sand Rock, freshman Bryson Cheatwood came up with an interception just over a minute into the game, setting up for a touchdown. Dylan Barksdale, P.J. Holloway and Ethan Turner each scored in the first period.
Braxxon Borrelli provided a defensive highlight for White Plains as he came up with a solid tackle for loss in the first period against Sand Rock.
White Plains struggled to move the ball against Spring Garden, with Luke Richardson’s pair of late rushing plays for 56 yards from scrimmage providing the lone offensive spark.
“With Spring Garden, the team is more physical,” Jennings said. “Our guys have got to get more physical, and that’s one thing we’ve got to understand. I’m trying to preach to these kids, be the most physical team on the field. When that happens, good things are going to begin to happen for us.”
—Holloway totaled 74 yards and a touchdown on just two carries against Sand Rock.
—Barksdale ran for 19 yards and a touchdown while also logging a 13-yard pass in the first half.
—Aiden Kilgore had two passes for at least 16 yards (20, 16), while Ethan Turner hauled in a 13-yard reception.
—A 40-yard touchdown run from Crew Martin against Sand Rock was called back due to a holding penalty.
—Jennings on Holloway: “P.J. has been sick for the past week, he got cleared yesterday,” Jennings said. “We only got him a few carries tonight, we wanted to ease him back into it.”
—Jennings on the plan for the team’s season-opening matchup with Ranburne: “We’ve just got to polish some stuff up,” Jennings said. “We’ve got to be a little better in the pass game and in the pass protection. After we do those things, we go to work and just go back to doing what we do.”
—White Plains will travel to Ranburne on Friday, Aug. 25 for its season-opening matchup.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.