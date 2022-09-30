 Skip to main content
Prep football: White Plains rolls at Talladega

white plains v talladega action 003 tw.jpg

White Plains QB Wade Thompson sprints towards the sideline.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

TALLADEGA — Sometimes, a team just needs a win.

Wade Thompson threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, and White Plains downed Talladega 48-14 in Class 4A, Region 4 action Thursday.