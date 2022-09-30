Prep football: White Plains rolls at Talladega

TALLADEGA — Sometimes, a team just needs a win.
Wade Thompson threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores, and White Plains downed Talladega 48-14 in Class 4A, Region 4 action Thursday.
The victory broke a four-game losing streak for White Plains (2-4, 1-2 region), which started the season with a victory over Ranburne. It also marked the Wildcats’ first region victory since 2019.
“We needed this one really bad,” White Plains coach Chandler Tyree said. “We have battled injuries and some other things, and our kids needed something good to happen, and they earned this one.”
Talladega fell to 0-6, 0-4.
Thompson had touchdown passes to Brandon Hahm and Rodney Perry and snuck in for two scores.
An L.J. Burns run set up Thompson’s second touchdown sneak and was part of a big night for Burns. He rushed for 200-plus yards and two touchdowns.
White Plains also got a touchdown run from P.J. Holloway.
The Wildcats rolled despite starting three freshmen on defense and two freshmen and an eighth-grader on offense. Freshman Taylor Green got first start at will linebacker
“Defensively, we gave up a long run first drive of the game (but) played really well after that,” Tyree said. “We didn’t give up anything until the last drive of the game against our young guys, who really competed.”