WHITE PLAINS — One game into his high school football head coaching career, and White Plains’ Chandler Tyree has already received his first Gatorade bath.
The Wildcats doused their new coach, who has been on the job less than a month, after a convincing 42-12 win over Vincent on Friday night. Tyree praised his players for overcoming the adversity of a sudden coaching change.
“We wouldn’t let our kids make any excuses, but when you’ve got a new face that comes in three weeks before the season and starts telling you what to do and starts changing things, that’s difficult on kids,” Tyree said. “And, they’ve answered, and I’m proud of them.”
Behind quarterback Jaden Chatman, White Plains exploded in the second quarter, putting up 34 unanswered points to give the Wildcats’ a commanding 34-6 lead at halftime. Chatman threw three touchdown passes in the quarter. He hit Teddy Hall on back-to-back drives, one from 39 yards out and the other from 36. His final touchdown toss of the half was a 9-yard strike to Ethan Bozarth.
“I told everybody before the season Jaden Chatman is going to be a guy to watch, and he looked very sold in the pocket and made some plays for us,” Tyree said. “A lot of people didn’t really believe in him, but I believe in the kid. That kid is a kid that’s never missed a day of school. He’s a great kid. He plays baseball, basketball and football. Just a solid kid. And so I knew coming in, that was going to be my quarterback, and I think some people who came tonight can see why.”
Chatman finished the game 8-for-13 passing for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Hall finished with four catches for 87 yards.
What to know
—White Plains did the majority of its damage through the air, but running back Jaden Harris gave the Wildcats some balance on offense. He rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and scored White Plains’ final touchdown of the night on a 10-yard run. His biggest run of the night gained 50 yards, but he was pulled down 1 yard shy of the end zone.
—Harris also made an impact on the defensive side of the ball, coming up with two interceptions, but the biggest turnover of the contest came courtesy of Coleman Messer, who intercepted a Will Harris’ pass and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown with just 2.7 seconds left before halftime.
—Quin Wilson scored the Wildcats’ first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard jet sweep.
Who said
Tyree on second-quarter outburst: “We just started making plays. I think those first-quarter butterflies -- from me, from our coaching staff, from our players -- I think they finally settled in and was like, ‘Hey, man, this is just football. We’ve coached before, we’ve played before. Let’s just do what we do and go make plays.’”
Next up
White Plains (1-0) will host Ohatchee next week in a non-region matchup.