Prep football: White Plains drops road contest at Cherokee County

CENTRE — Brody Baker and Walker Osteen each scored a touchdown but it wasn't enough as White Plains fell 48-12 at Cherokee County on Friday night.
Cherokee County is now 4-1, including 2-0 in Class 4A, Region 4. White Plains is 2-3 and 0-3.
Cherokee County shot out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Wildcats rallied with a 5-yard touchdown run by Osteen in the second period. Cherokee County delivered a killing blow with two touchdowns in the final minute before halftime for a 27-6 lead.
In the third quarter, White Plains trimmed the lead to 27-12 as Jaden Chatman tossed a scoring pass to Baker.
Cherokee County added two more touchdowns before the end of the third quarter and one in the fourth.