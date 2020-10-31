Prep football: White Plains cruises past Pleasant Valley

WHITE PLAINS — Energized by Kahlil Williams’ touchdown on the opening kickoff, White Plains scored three more times in the first half and went on to defeat visiting Pleasant Valley 44-28. The Wildcats held a 28-0 lead at halftime.
“Before the kick, one of my teammates — Walker O’Steen — told me to follow him. … When Walker got the block around the 40, the last person to beat, there wasn’t anything but green grass from there,” Williams said of his 85-yard return for the game’s first points.
Against Pleasant Valley, the Wildcats were able to vary their usual approach on offense.
O’Steen, a junior, rushed for 94 yards in the first half on eight carries and finished with 154 yards on the ground on 17 tries. He had a 35-yard scoring run in the second quarter and a 5-yarder in the fourth and ran for two-point conversions three times.
“We really wanted Walker O’Steen to have a big game. We really want to be multiple and be able to run the football and throw the football. All year, we’ve been a team that’s had to throw to open up the run,” coach Chandler Tyree said.
“I thought Walker O’Steen had a great night. I thought Jaden (Chatman) had a great night. I thought our receivers played really well. I thought our ‘O’ line played really well.”
What to know
—Chatman completed a 63-yard touchdown pass to Carson Tyree midway through the first quarter for a 16-0 lead. O’Steen’s 35-yard run made it 22-0. A Chatman-to-Tyree pass from one yard out with 10.7 seconds to go before intermission set the halftime score.
—Chatman completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Quin Wilson on the final play of the third quarter. O’Steen’s second touchdown came at the 7:12 mark of the fourth quarter and Chatman ran for the two-point play.
—Chatman was 12 of 19 passing for 219 yards. Carson Tyree had four catches for 105 yards, all in the first half. Wilson caught four passes for 57 yards. Tyler Daniel had two receptions for 43 yards and O’Steen two for 14 yards.
—Pleasant Valley got its first points on a 1-yard run by Hunter Sallee with 4:07 to go in the third and Jake Upton ran for the two-point conversion. A 20-yard pass from quarterback Braydon Maye to Sallee advanced the ball to the 1. Upton scored on a 1-yard run with 7:44 to play after Maye and Sallee combined on a 41-yard catch and run. Upton against got the two-point conversion.
—The Raiders’ final two scores came on a 32-yard run by Upton and a 2-yard carry by Maye. Upton netted 112 yards rushing on 17 carries and added 51 yards on 16 rushes.
Who said
—O’Steen on the win: “Ending on a good note keeps momentum for next year.”
—Pleasant Valley coach Jonathan Nix on the second half after reminding his seniors they had just 24 minutes of football to play: “The first half didn’t go our way. .. We got a stop defensively and then all of a sudden we put a score together.”
Next up
—Friday’s game completed the season for both Pleasant Valley and White Plains. White Plains ended 4-6. Pleasant Valley finished 3-7.