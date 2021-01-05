Prep football: Wellborn's Smith wins major Alabama Sports Writers Association award

WELLBORN — Add a major Alabama Sports Writers Association award to the resume of Wellborn’s Jett Smith.
The ASWA voted the three-time, first-team all-state player as the Class 3A lineman of the year, the association announced Tuesday. This capped a season that saw him selected as The Anniston Star’s Class 1A-3A Calhoun County football player of the year.
The ASWA votes for back- and lineman-of-the-year finalists in all seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications plus AISA. Three back and lineman finalists are chosen in each classification, and the vote-getter with the most points wins.
Alabama’s Mr. Football winner, to be announced at a later time, comes from the classification back- and lineman-of-the-year winners.
Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and defensive backs are considered backs. Interior linemen, tight ends and linebackers are considered linemen.
Eight 2020 finalists came from The Star’s coverage area.
Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins was a finalist for Class 6A back of the year for the second year in a row. Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes was a finalist for 3A back of the year for the second year in a row, and teammate Sean Smith, a defensive lineman and tight end, was a lineman-of-the-year finalist for the third straight year.
This year’s list of finalists also included two stars from Handley’s run to a 4A state title. Running back Tae Meadows and defensive end/linebacker Dylan Brooks were finalists.
Also making the list were Clay Central defensive lineman Jay Ford in 5A and Spring Garden’s Luke Welsh in 2A.
Jett Smith amassed 1,241 rushing yards and 154 tackles. The four-year starter at middle linebacker and three-year starter at quarterback finished his career with 3,677 rushing yards, 1,619 passing yards on a run-oriented team and 60 rushing, passing or receiving touchdowns.
He amassed 624 tackles, which marks the second-highest total in Alabama High School Athletic Association history, according to records available on the association’s website. Spanish Fort’s Thomas Johnston ran up 675 tackles between 2013-16.
In 44 career starts, Smith has scored touchdowns nearly every way possible, including three defensive touchdowns.
Wellborn improved from 2-8 his freshman year, to 5-5 his sophomore year, to 12-2 with a 3A semifinal run his junior year. The Panthers finished 9-2 with a two-round playoff stay this season.
Linemen of the year
7A: Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
6A: Lee Hunter, Blount
5A: Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay
4A: Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.
3A: Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn
2A: Caden Story, Lanett
1A: Carson Jones, Brantley
AISA: Eli Richey, Southern Academy
Backs of the year
7A: Conner Harrell, Thompson
6A: GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley
5A: Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
4A: Kamari Lassiter, American Christian
3A: Ike Rowell, Fyffe
2A: Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible
1A: Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
AISA: Payton Allen, Chambers Academy