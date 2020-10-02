Prep football: Wellborn steamrolls Glencoe to stay unbeaten

WELLBORN — It was a happy homecoming for the Wellborn Panthers on Friday night on “The Hill” as they steamrolled the Glencoe Yellow Jackets 49-0.
The win left the Class 3A third-ranked Panthers at 6-0, including 4-0 in 3A, Region 5. Glencoe dropped to 2-4 and 1-3.
The Wellborn offense did not get the ball until five minutes were left in the first quarter, but the defense was taking care of the scoring, as the Panthers blocked a punt for a touchdown, and Jett Smith returned an interception 38 yards for a score. Christian Figueroa recovered the blocked punt for the touchdown.
When the Panthers' offense got the ball, it reeled off four quick touchdowns, all on the ground, rushing for 228 yards on 17 carries in the first half. Tiquan Thomas added a 3-yard score, quarterback Smith raced 54 yards for another and Calvin Spinks added two more on runs of 1 and 39 yards.
Logan Brooks added a 61-yard run for a third quarter touchdown and the second unit of the Wellborn defense kept the shutout as it stopped a drive at the Wellborn 15-yard line in the final two minutes.
What to know
—Glencoe had one first down in the first half and that came on a third down when the Panthers jumped offside. The Yellow Jackets were held to minus-17 yards in the first half.
—Wellborn has had only two unbeaten regular-season teams in their school history, 1977 (10-0) and 1966 (9-0-1). They are three games away from joining those teams.
—Jett Smith rushed for 94 yards on five carries, while Brooks rushed for 96 yards on seven carries, and Calvin Spinks had 82 yards on six rushes.
—Tavarious Berry led the Wellborn defense with eight tackles.
—There were no yards passing in this old-school football game and only five total passes were attempted by the two teams combined.
—Wellborn had 328 total yards compared to just 3 yards for Glencoe.
—The all-time series between these two teams is now tied at 7-7. The Panthers have won the last five games, starting in 2016, by a combined score of 219-35. It was win No. 80 for Wellborn coach Jeff Smith at Wellborn.
Who said
—Wellborn coach Jeff Smith on the win: "Our defense is playing great right now. We have 10 starters back from last year and eight of them are seniors.”
—Smith on his team's improvement: “We are getting better with each game. I wanted to throw the ball a little more tonight, but we just did not have that many chances with the game going the way it went.”
Next up
—Wellborn will travel to face a strong Hokes Bluff team (5-2, 4-1) next week as the Panthers enter the last three region games of the regular season. They are headed for a showdown with defending state champion and region foe Piedmont in the last game of the regular season. Glencoe will host Ohatchee next week.