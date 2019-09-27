WELLBORN — The first two plays from scrimmage in Wellborn’s 62-6 win over Central Coosa on Friday night were on the Wellborn side of the field.
After that second play, a 59-yard touchdown run by Wellborn’s Kentrez Hunt, the ball didn't see that end of the field until the end of the first quarter forced the two teams to change ends.
The Panthers put up 48 points in the first quarter in an all-phases-of-the-game domination of Central Coosa. The first quarter saw Wellborn get three blocked punts, all from Jett Smith, and three interceptions, two of which were returned for scores.
“I didn’t even realize it was that much to be honest with you,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said after the game. “You get those interceptions for touchdowns or blocked punts, that score can get away from you.”
Those 48 points, according to records kept by the AHSAA, are the fourth most scored in a quarter in Alabama high school football history. Homewood holds the top spot, with 55 scored in the opening quarter of a 75-13 win over Ramsay in 2012.
After Hunt’s opening score, an interception by Smith set up Bryson Heath to run it in from three. Smith got the first of his three punt blocks on the next Coosa possession to set up Calvin Spinks for a 6-yard score.
The two Wellborn touchdown returns, a 39-yarder from Christian Figueroa and 23-yarder from Chase Carroll, sandwiched a second Heath touchdown run. A K.V. Wesley 20-yard rush closed the first and made the score 48-0 against a Central Coosa team that dressed out just 20 players.
What to know
—Wellborn’s win gives the Panthers their first 6-0 start since 1994 and already moves them past their win total from a season ago, when they finished 5-5.
—The dominant first quarter gave way to a running clock for the rest of the game. Wellborn’s Jesse Lewis, a freshman who entered in mop-up duty, rushed for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns on four carries in the shortened second quarter to make the score 62-0 at half. In the third and fourth quarters, just four minutes of running time were played.
—Coosa got on the board in the lightning quick second half. A double pass from Donta Daniel to Noel Jones to Dawson Duncan gained the Cougars 67 yards on the first play of the half, and then Daniel found Ryan Payne for a 9-yard touchdown two plays later. Daniel finished 6-for-20 with 42 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions.
Who said
—Coach Smith on his team’s 6-0 start to the season: “This is a big accomplishment for us, and I’m very proud of them for that. We’ve been working toward this for several years. They started playing together in youth football and worked their way up. We were close last year, it was just a couple plays, or we would have made the playoffs last year. Now, we’ve got them all back, it’s working pretty good right now.”
—Central Coosa head coach Brett Thomas on Wellborn: “First and foremost, they have 60 players, so they have the luxury of substituting players. They’re a class act. The score could have easily been a lot worse than it was, and I respect them for that.
Next up
—Wellborn (6-0) will return to region play next Friday, when they’ll travel to face B.B. Comer. Central Coosa (0-5) will look for their first win of the season against Vincent.