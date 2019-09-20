WELLBORN — Glencoe fumbled the opening kickoff, and Wellborn recovered and steamed ahead from there in a 61-0 home win Friday night.
The Panthers scored quickly and built their lead steadily. They picked up 412 total yards, including 392 on the ground. Meanwhile, Glencoe managed only 15 yards.
Wellborn threw only one pass. Jett Smith completed a 20-yarder to James Hill that went for a touchdown.
Kentrez Hunt managed 116 rushing yards on five carries and scored a pair of touchdowns. Calvin Spinks had 64 rushing yards on six carries and scored twice. His biggest play came on a 100-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the game.
Khavion Wesley and Tiquan Thomas each got a touchdown, and ninth-grade quarterback Grayson Johnson scored on a sneak.
Wellborn punted twice, which is the first time the Panthers have punted that much since the first game.
The Panthers are 5-0, including 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 6. Piedmont is also 3-0 in the region, and those two teams meet Oct. 25 at Wellborn.