Prep football: Wellborn’s Smith to coach North All-Stars

Wellborn’s 12-2 football season has netted head coach Jeff Smith a big honor.
Smith will serve as North head coach in the 2020 Alabama North-South All-Star Game, set for July 16 in Montgomery.
“It’s a big honor,” Smith said. “They called me Tuesday and asked me, would I do it? I told them it was a big honor, and I really appreciate it, and I sure would.”
It marks Smith’s second chance to coach on the North staff. He was offensive coordinator under then-Leeds head coach Keith Etheredge after the 2014 season.
Wellborn went 12-2 and finished in a three-way tie atop the 3A, Region 6 standings. The Panthers finished third in the tiebreaker but advanced to the state semifinals.
Quarterback/linebacker/punter Jett Smith, Jeff’s son, was a finalist for Alabama Sports Writers Association 3A lineman of the year. He and offensive linemen Dalton and Dylan Gilbert made the ASWA all-state first team for 3A.
“I can’t tell you how proud I was of our players this year,” Smith said. “What a great season they had.
“A couple of years ago, they went 2-8, then 5-5 and this year, 12-2. They stuck with it.”
Selection of North-South players and the rest of Smith’s staff will come in March. The North staff will come from Regions 5-8. Since Smith coaches in Region 6, his staff will come from Regions 5, 7 and 8.