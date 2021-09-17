Prep football: Wellborn overwhelms Pleasant Valley, stays in playoff hunt

WELLBORN — From the opening kickoff, Jeff Smith’s Wellborn team showed no sign of mercy for Pleasant Valley. The Panthers crushed the Raiders 57-14 in a game dictated by Wellborn’s versatile rushing attack.
Wellborn quarterback, Grayson Johnson, used his plethora of weapons to keep the Pleasant Valley defense on its heels. On the evening Johnson was 3-for-3 with 36 yards passing and 35 yards rushing, including a touchdown pass to Beau Nealy in the first quarter.
“It’s honestly just everything that coach calls and the backs doing their job,” Johnson said when describing his offensive attack. “I have great wide receivers, God gave me the ability to do this, and I’m just proud.”
Wellborn’s leading rusher was Jesse Lewis. He tallied 89 yards on five carries and a touchdown. Lewis was joined by Kevin Clark’s 51 yards, Xavier Parker’s 63 yards, and Kenyale Turner’s 18 yards. All three of those players also had a rushing touchdown.
The highlights of the first half came on two special teams plays capitalized by the Panthers.
In the mid-first quarter, Pleasant Valley’s punter Morgan Rich had his snap go over his head, and Wellborn recovered for a safety to extend its lead to 10 points. On Rich’s next punt attempt Wellborn’s Beau Nealy took it 58 yards to the house for another score.
Smith’s team went into the locker room at halftime with a 50-0 lead, resulting in nine-minute quarters in the second half.
At the midway point, Wellborn had out-gained the Raiders 294 yards to 62 and were already transitioning to backup players.
“They’ve gotten some experience, and you could see them turn last week,” Smith said. “It just carried over into this week’s game in all three phases.”
The win was a much needed one for Wellborn. They came into the game with an 0-3 record. Another loss likely would have left Wellborn on the outside of the 3A playoff race.
“We’re going to stay focused and better ourselves like we have been doing,” Smith said. “We’re not going to change that.”
Zeke Curvin had both Pleasant Valley scores. His first, which came early in the third quarter, was a 45-yard run through the right side of his O-line for the touchdown. In the fourth quarter, the Raiders recovered a Wellborn fumble at the 3-yard line, and Curvin punched it in on the next play.
Curvin ended the game with 87 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Zeke Johnson was Pleasant Valley’s next leading rusher with 14 yards.
When asked what his team learned from the loss, Pleasant Valley’s Jonathan Nix said, “We’ve got to get more physical. I didn’t feel like we matched their physicality in the first half. You just got hit in the mouth, and now how do you respond to that?”
What to know
—Wellborn’s defense surrendered only 62 yards in the first half, including a first quarter without allowing a first down.
—Before Zeke Curvin’s 45-yard touchdown run, Wellborn had held him to just 35 yards on the ground. Curvin racked up 240 rushing yards against Weaver last Friday.
—Smith was able to play every player on his Wellborn roster. It’s a moment that is special for the team as a whole, but also to the parents of the players.
Who said
—Pleasant Valley’s Jonathan Nix on outlook of season: “In this region there are no weak teams. We’ve got to go back next week and get better and stronger, and we’ve got to get more physical.”
—Wellborn’s Smith on his team’s improvement: “Coach Nix said we’re the best 0-3 team he’s ever seen. We had some tough teams right off the bat. And, now we’ve gotten over that stage fright and have seen a lot of improvement.”
Next up
—Wellborn (1-3, 1-2 Class 3A, Region 5) will host homecoming next week against Hamilton. The Panthers will honor their 1962 Calhoun County championship team. Pleasant Valley (1-4, 1-2 Region 5) will be on the road next Friday against Saks, a must-win game for the Raiders’ playoff chances.