WELLBORN — Wellborn’s offense ran like a well-oiled machine Friday night, and it didn’t matter who was carrying the football.
The Panthers’ offensive line opened up gaping holes throughout a 49-6 win over Weaver. Wellborn gained 358 yards on just 15 first-half plays — averaging a tick under 24 yards a play — on its way to a 42-0 halftime lead.
“It starts with our offensive line,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “I think they just get out there blocking, and we’ve got some got backs, and they get behind ’em right there, and it just works.”
With Calvin Spinks sitting out the contest, Wellborn turned to Bryson Heath, and the sophomore delivered. Heath finished with 143 rushing yards on six carries with touchdown runs of 71 and 17 yards.
Friday marked the Panthers’ first win over Weaver since 2015.
“They’ve gotten us three years in a row,” Smith said. “So it was nice to finally get these guys. And when I say get these guys, I mean get a victory. They’ve been really good for the last three years, so it’s nice to finally get a win over them.”
What to know
—It was a relatively easy night for Wellborn stars Kentrez Hunt and Jett Smith. Hunt, who wears No. 3, touched the ball three times and found the end zone three times. He scored on runs of 50, 11 and 6 yards and finished the game with 67 yards rushing. After accounting for 383 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Lincoln last week, Smith finished with 62 yards rushing on two carries. He scored on a 46-yard run and completed his only pass attempt of the night, a 23-yard strike to Trey Berry.
—With a running clock in the second half, Wellborn turned to its B-team offense, but the results remained the same. On the third play of the third quarter, freshman Jesse Lewis took a handoff and scampered 55 yards to the end zone for the Panthers’ final score of the night. Lewis finished with 92 yards on four carries.
—Weaver managed to get on the board late in the fourth quarter when Davontae Hilliard raced 42 yards for a touchdown. Hilliard, who replaced Taylor Thompson at quarterback after Thompson left with an injury during the second quarter, led Weaver’s offense with 94 yards rushing on 13 carries. He also caught three passes for 29 yards.
Who said
—Smith on Heath: “I thought he played real well. I thought as the game went, he even got better. I was real excited. We were proud of him.”
—Weaver coach Justin Taylor on Thompson’s injury: “I think he’s going to be fine. He’s got a little bit of a bruised rib. We just didn’t want to chance it, because he plays offense and defense. Taylor is one of those guys if you take him out, he wants back in at everything. You can’t just say, ‘Hey, just play offense, just play defense,’ because he don’t want to do that. So we just took precaution and took him out. So he’s going to be alright. I think he’ll be ready next week.”
Next up
—Wellborn (3-0, 1-0 Class 3A, Region 6) travels to Saks next week. Weaver (0-2, 0-1) hosts Pleasant Valley.