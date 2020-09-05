Prep football: Wellborn keeps it simple, gets huge region victory at Ohatchee

OHATCHEE — An open date gave Wellborn time to rethink Ohatchee’s high-scoring offense, just not overthink it.
A simplified approach helped the Panthers keep the Indians in check Friday, and a fourth-down stop in overtime clinched Wellborn’s 20-14 victory in a key Class 3A, Region 5 game on the Creekbank.
It was the region opener for both teams, yet a game seen as potentially big for each contender’s chances to host a first-round playoff game. Wellborn (2-0) got a leg up.
“Man, what a Calhoun County region football game that was,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “You’ve got two teams going at it, tie it up 14-14. In overtime, one team scores, and the other team falls a little short right there.
“Hats off to Ohatchee. They have a great program over here, and their kids play hard, but I want to commend our kids. They hit that wall, and they went over it.”
Ohatchee (2-1, 0-1) suffered its first regular-season loss since 2017. Back up in 3A after a two-year reclassification cycle in 2A, the Indians must group.
“Both teams played, and it was a great football game,” Ohatchee coach Scott Martin said. “That’s what this region is. That’s what it’s going to be.”
Defenses dominated Friday, in what was perhaps the most unexpected turn. Ohatchee had scored 92 points against two 4A, Cleburne County and Anniston, before taking on Wellborn.
The Panthers beat Anniston 12-7 to open the season then had the open date. They watched Ohatchee put up 52 points at Anniston and changed course.
“We had that off week, and we were going through stuff,” Wellborn quarterback and middle linebacker Jett Smith said. “We really didn’t know what defense to run, and the second week, we just scratched it all.
“We just went to our base stuff, and we used our speed and just ran to the football.”
Wellborn held Ohatchee to Noah Fuller’s 2-yard touchdown run to make it 6-0 at 1:58 of the first quarter and Eli Ennis’ 22-yard run plus Fuller’s conversion run to tie it 14-14 at 11:08 of the fourth.
Wellborn got two 1-yard touchdown runs from Calvin Spinks, the first to tie the game at 7:51 of the second quarter and the other at 1:40 of the third, plus Jett Smith’s 8-yard touchdown run in overtime.
A botched snap doomed the extra point, forcing Wellborn’s defense to hold ground on Ohatchee’s overtime possession. Three Ennis runs set up fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line, and Ennis got a late start to right end after pausing to field a low snap.
The Wellborn swarm greeted him to end the game.
“It was just everybody running to the ball, that’s all,” Wellborn running back/defensive back TiQuan Thomas said.
It wasn’t the only big play for Wellborn’s defense.
Ohatchee had second down at Wellborn’s 15 with 23.2 seconds left in the second quarter, and the short clock forced the Indians to pass. Calvin Figueroa stepped in front of Ennis’ pass and picked it off at the goal line to preserve the 6-6 tie at halftime.
Jett Smith charged through the line and pounced on another low snap before Ennis could gather it in the third quarter, giving the Panthers possession at Ohatchee’s 25 and setting up their go-ahead touchdown.
“I’m disappointed that we turned the ball over a couple of times tonight,” Martin said. “We had some bad snaps that weren’t turnovers but definitely stopped drives. We had multiple penalties that stopped some drives.
“Once we scored to tie it at 14, we got the ball back two or three times with opportunities to move the ball down the field, and we weren’t able to do it.”
Wellborn did it less with Xs and Os and more with Jimmys and Joes.
“We have a lot of team speed on defense right there,” Jeff Smith said, “and we were able to use it.”
Contact Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley at jmedley@annistonstar.com. Twitter: @jmedley_star.