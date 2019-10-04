SYLACAUGA — Wellborn is headed back to the postseason.
The Panthers rushed for 494 yards and clinched a berth in the Class 3A playoffs with a 56-26 win over BB Comer on Friday.
Calvin Spinks, who finished the game with nine carries for 83 yards, returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.
Wellborn added two more first-half TDs — a 25-yard run from Bryson Heath and a 65-yard run from Jett Smith — but the Panthers led only 21-18 at halftime.
Wellborn dominated the second half, however, outscoring BB Comer 35-8 over the final two quarters.
Kentrez Hunt, who finished with nine carries for 98 yards, had touchdown runs of 24 and 14 yards to put the game out of reach.
Heath, who led the Panthers with 139 yards on nine carries, scored second-half touchdowns on runs of 1 and 18 yards. Joshua Rittenhouse scored a 7-yard touchdown on his only carry of the game.
Smith finished with 137 yards rushing on seven carries.
Wellborn (7-0, 4-0 Class 3A, Region 6) hosts Randolph County next Friday.