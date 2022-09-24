Prep football: Wellborn gets win it needs, Talladega gets improvement it wants

WELLBORN — Neither team played flawlessly in Wellborn’s 48-28 homecoming win over Talladega on Friday but each coach took positives from the game.
For Wellborn’s Jeff Smith, it was winning after a narrow but disappointing Class 3A, Region 4 loss to Dadeville last week and overcoming the distractions of homecoming Friday.
“We were able to come out here and get a win,” Smith said. “Any time you win, it’s a good thing. You can learn from a win just like you can a loss.”
For first-year Talladega head coach Bill Smith, it was seeing his winless Tigers show signs of improvement — particularly on the offensive side of the ball.
“Zone read and power read were good plays for us tonight. Hopefully, they’ll be a staple for us that we can depend on,” Smith said.
Wellborn led 16-0 after one quarter and 24-0 three minutes into the second quarter. The Panthers were up 24-8 at halftime at 24-14 when the third quarter ended. Wellborn was 6 of 6 on two-point conversion runs.
—Three Panthers rushed for more than 100 yards apiece. Senior Omarian Curry led the way with 13 carries for 154 yards. Curry scored on runs of 20 yards in the first quarter and 24 yards in the second.
—Xavier Parker ran for 133 yards on 14 carries. His 11-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter put Wellborn up 32-14.
—Quarterback Grayson Johnson netted 110 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored three times. He scored the first points of the game on a 12-yard run. In the fourth, reached the Talladega end zone twice, first on an 11-yard run and finally on a 1-yard sneak up the middle.
—Junior quarterback Kenny Jackson ran 290 times for 76 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson was 14 of 27 passing for 194 yards and two additional scores. His 4-yard run with 5:34 to play in the second quarter and 2-point conversion pass to Jaylyn Lawson cut Wellborn’s lead to 24-8. Jackson had a 2-yard scoring pass to Lawson late in the third quarter and a 23-yarder to Chris Isbell in the fourth. Jackson added a 5-yard rushing touchdown with 3:56 to play.
—Sophomore running back X’zavier Lyles finished with 19 carries for 80 yards. Isbell caught seven passes for 92 yards. Lawson had five receptions for 41 yards.
—Wellborn coach Jeff Smith on his team’s execution of its offense: “These kids we’ve got, they’ve been running this offense since they’ve been playing football out here. We run the same offense we’ve had for 14 years. When we get in sync, we run it well.”
—Talladega coach Bill Smith on quarterback Kenny Jackson: “Kenny Jackson, our quarterback, is a very good athlete. He’s really just learning the offense. He made some great reads tonight and he missed some reads tonight where he should have given it. Love him. He’s a warrior.”
—Wellborn (3-2) travels for a Class 3A, Region 4 game at Childersburg on Friday. Talladega (0-5) returns to Class 4A, Region 4 action with a home game against White Plains.