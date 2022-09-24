 Skip to main content
Prep football: Wellborn gets win it needs, Talladega gets improvement it wants

Wellborn vs. Talladega Action BW 011.JPG

Wellborn's John Talley during the Talladega at Wellborn game. Photo by Bill Wilson

WELLBORN — Neither team played flawlessly in Wellborn’s 48-28 homecoming win over Talladega on Friday but each coach took positives from the game.

For Wellborn’s Jeff Smith, it was winning after a narrow but disappointing Class 3A, Region 4 loss to Dadeville last week and overcoming the distractions of homecoming Friday.