 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Wellborn clinches playoff bid with a win over Weaver

High school football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

WEAVER — Backup quarterback Noah Screws and the Wellborn defensive unit led the Panthers to a playoff-clinching win over the Weaver Bearcats 22-12.

“I’m just very thankful we got the win,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “Weaver is much improved. We had to do it without a couple of starters and I’m very proud of them.”