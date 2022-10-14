Prep football: Wellborn clinches playoff bid with a win over Weaver

WEAVER — Backup quarterback Noah Screws and the Wellborn defensive unit led the Panthers to a playoff-clinching win over the Weaver Bearcats 22-12.
“I’m just very thankful we got the win,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “Weaver is much improved. We had to do it without a couple of starters and I’m very proud of them.”
With another away victory under its belt, Wellborn remains undefeated on the road with a perfect 4-0 away record. The Panthers are 1-3 at home.
Starting in place of Wellborn quarterback Grayson Johnson was backup Screws, who passed for a touchdown and provided 29 yards on the ground.
“I’m very proud of Noah Screws,” Smith said. “Noah Screws was our backup quarterback and he led us to this win tonight. All week long, he didn’t know if he would be the starter or not. We told him right prior to kickoff he was going to do it and I’m very proud of how he played.”
Weaver quarterback Kaden Gooden found receiver D.J. Welch for the lone receiving touchdown of the game as time expired in the first half, with the score sitting at 6-6 as the teams headed to the locker rooms.
Wellborn went on to score on the third play of the second half, giving the Panthers a lead they carried throughout the game.
“We had a great week of practice. I thought we had a good game plan. Coaches did a good job,” Weaver coach Gary Atchley said. “The Weaver football team got better this week. It’s been a rough season, but my kids, I am so proud of them. We keep playing hard and we keep getting after people. I can’t say enough about my kids.”
On the final drive of the game, Wellborn’s defensive unit had back-to-back penalties with just over two minutes remaining.
A personal foul followed by a roughing the passer call landed Weaver in the red zone, with the team unable to take advantage after a turnover on downs ended the game.
“We were able to come out with a victory, and we were able to rest Grayson tonight to get him healthy,” Smith said. “Like I said, I can’t be prouder.”
With the win, the Panthers looks to their final region matchup with Saks to shape where they fare in the playoffs.
“That (win) put us in the playoffs, if I’m not mistaken,” Smith said. “I think next week it’ll be Randolph County and Dadeville will play for one and two (seed) and we’ll play for three and four (seed) when we go against Saks.”
—Weaver running back Peyton Martin finished with 75 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
—The two teams combined for 140 yards of penalties in the matchup.
—Wellborn running back Xavier Parker ran for a team-high 104 yards. Parker also ran for a two-point conversion.
—No extra points were attempted during the matchup.
—Wellborn’s Smith on the team’s defense: “I thought the defense played really well tonight. The one score we gave up, we gave (Weaver) great field position. We were still able to come out with a victory.”
—Weaver’s Atchley on Martin: “He came out tonight determined. He wanted the football; we fed him, and he played great. We do well when our guys like that play well. We’ve got two more games left and we’re going to do all we can to win another game."
—Wellborn (5-3, 3-2) will host Saks in its final game of region play to determine who will finish third and fourth in Class 3A, Region 4. Weaver (1-7, 0-5) will travel to Beulah in its final game of region play.