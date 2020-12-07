Prep football: Wellborn assistant Russell, Burgess to receive ALFCA awards

Longtime Wellborn assistant football coach Allen Russell is the Alabama Football Coaches Association’s assistant of the year for Class 3A, the group announced Monday.
Former Oxford and Jacksonville State University head coach Bill Burgess will receive one of the group’s lifetime achievement awards.
Winners were nominated by peers, recommended by a committee and certified by vote of the ALFCA board of directors.
Russell has coached with Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith for 17 years, starting with their time together at Hueytown. Russell has been part of Smith’s Wellborn staff 11 years, coaching defensive line and commuting 87 miles one way from Birmingham daily throughout that span.
Russell, along with much of the defensive staff, stayed a season in Hueytown before following Smith to Wellborn a year later, largely because of the timing of Smith's departure.
"It would've been hard for me to sell my house, or anything like that," Russell said. "I was trying to figure out what I was going to do, because I knew I was going to go with him. ... The whole thing in the back of my mind was, I was going to be with coach."
Wellborn is 79-44 during Russell’s time there with eight playoff appearances, including a run to the 2019 3A semifinals.
Russell takes the recognition in stride, recalling words from one of his grandmothers.
"If any good thing comes your way, thank the Lord, because it wasn't you," Russell said. "That's what I think about, because there are so many people that's been in my life, so many players and coaches and everything else.
"I'm only a small part of everything, anyway. I'm very humbled by it."
The ALFCA awarded head coaches and assistants in all seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classes and named four lifetime-achievement-award winners.
They are as follows:
Head coaches: Thompson’s Mark Freeman (7A), Pinson Valley’s Sam Shade (6A), Faith Academy’s Jack French (5A), Gordo’s Ryan Lolley (4A), Montgomery Academy’s Robert Johnson (3A), Mars Hill Bible’s Darrel Higgins (2A) and Linden’s Travis Lockett (1A).
Assistants: Auburn’s Scott Goolsby (7A), Athens’ Drew Phillips (6A), Rehobeth’s Michael Stevens (5A), American Christian’s George Pratt (4A), Russell, Falkville’s Greg Tomlin (2A) and Millry’s Larry Boykin (1A).
Lifetime achievement: Burgess, Vestavia Hills’ Buddy Anderson, former Auburn University head coach Doug Barfield (UMS and Andalusia) and Isabella’s Craig Hunnicutt.