Prep football: Weaver's Atchley ready for 'new era'

Gary Atchley says he’s not focused on the past, only turning things around as Weaver’s new head football coach.
“We’re going to get back to work,” Atchley said. “I’m not saying anything about the way things were done in the past. I’m going to say this is a new era.”
Atchley was promoted to replace Justin Taylor, who resigned in January and has since taken a position on Lincoln High School’s staff. Weaver principal Andy Keith notified school staff of the move today.
Atchley has served as Weaver’s interim football coach while continuing his roles as head girls basketball coach and head softball coach.
He’s no stranger to football. He served eight years as offensive coordinator under former Weaver coach Daryl Hamby, who stepped down after the 2018 season.
Atchley also coached under Tripp Curry at Cherokee County and Shannon Felder at Donoho.
Weaver’s years under Hamby marked one of the program’s best eras. The Bearcats went 52-49 in nine years under Hamby, making eight playoff appearances and reaching the 2016 Class 3A quarterfinals.
Hamby’s last season also marked the senior seasons for several of Weaver’s key producers, including then-quarterback Robert Gaines and running back Shamar Spinks.
The Bearcats struggled in 2019 and 2020, going 0-19 with underclassman-laden teams. Opponents outscored Weaver 962-143 in those two seasons.
Weaver plays in a brutal 3A region that includes perennial state contender Piedmont and playoff regulars Ohatchee, Wellborn and Saks, all having reached the semifinal round of the playoffs within the past five years.
“We’re going to do things the way that I think we need to do things to win, and to be competitive in this area that’s so brutal,” Atchley said. “The other two programs we took over here, we turned around, and I don’t see why this would be any different.
“We’ve got kids that are hungry and want to work. We’ve been getting after it in the weight room the last two months.”
Atchley has been Weaver’s girls basketball coach for six years, taking the Bearcats to the 2018 Northeast Regional. He coached softball for five years.
He also served as head girls basketball coach at Cedartown (Ga.), and he was head softball coach while serving on Curry’s staff at Cherokee County.
“I’m a Weaver guy,” he said. “I love being here. I love the kids. I love the community, and I don’t want to be nowhere else.
“I'm blessed to have the opportunity to be the head football coach here.”