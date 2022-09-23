Prep football: Weaver victorious at Asbury

ASBURY — All winning streaks end, and so do losing streaks.
Quarterback Kaden Gooden accounted for five touchdowns, and Weaver won 46-8 at winless Asbury on Friday.
The Bearcats (1-5) won for the second time since 2018, ending a 13-game losing streak a year after ending a 21-game skid.
“Our school and community really needed this win tonight,” second-year Weaver head coach Gary Atchley said. “I am so happy for our coaches and players. Definitely a step in the right direction.
“No quit in our kids through all this adversity.”
Gooden rushed for three scores and threw two touchdown passes. He spearheaded an offense that produced 339 rushing yards.
“Had a great week of practice, and it showed on the field tonight,” Atchley said. “D.J. Welch, Payton Martin and Christian Marturello carried the ball a lot tonight. Defense played lights out.”
Weaver has an open date before playing at Saks on Oct. 7.