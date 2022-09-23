 Skip to main content
Prep football: Weaver victorious at Asbury

Weaver Kaden Gooden tries to evade Childersburg's Kane Smith earlier this season. Gooden had a huge performance in Weaver's victory at Asbury on Friday.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

ASBURY — All winning streaks end, and so do losing streaks.

Quarterback Kaden Gooden accounted for five touchdowns, and Weaver won 46-8 at winless Asbury on Friday.