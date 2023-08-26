 Skip to main content
Prep football: Weaver turns the tables on Donoho

Weaver's Kaden Gooden carries the ball against Donoho on Friday.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

Coaching veteran Ken Cofer won a region title at Dodge County (Ga.) his last season as a head football coach. That was three years ago. He retired in Georgia and spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Cleburne County.

“I gave up my job at Dodge. We won a region championship my last year there. I thought I could give it up and I missed it more than I thought I would. I knew I’d miss it but I missed it a lot more than I thought I would,” Cofer said while standing on the grass on Donoho Lentz Field.