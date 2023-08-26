Prep football: Weaver turns the tables on Donoho

Coaching veteran Ken Cofer won a region title at Dodge County (Ga.) his last season as a head football coach. That was three years ago. He retired in Georgia and spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Cleburne County.
“I gave up my job at Dodge. We won a region championship my last year there. I thought I could give it up and I missed it more than I thought I would. I knew I’d miss it but I missed it a lot more than I thought I would,” Cofer said while standing on the grass on Donoho Lentz Field.
Folks in Weaver are glad Cofer isn’t at Dodge County any longer, especially after Cofer’s new team, the Weaver Bearcats, defeated Donoho 40-13 on Friday night to open his head-coaching career in Alabama with a win. More especially if they could hear him bellowing to his current players about their mistakes because, as he told them, he’s not at Weaver to win three or four or even five games and neither are they.
With senior running back Gabe King and junior quarterback Kaden Gooden leading the charge, the Bearcats extended a 28-0 halftime lead to 40-0 after three quarters. Donoho had beaten the Bearcats 31-28 at Weaver last season.
—King’s final four carries of the first half produced 84 yards and touchdown runs of 38, 21 and 17 yards. King had just one carry in the second half but he made the most of it, scoring from 15 yards out. He finished with nine carries for 108 yards and four touchdowns. It was his first time to score as many as four times in a game.
—Gooden ran for 74 yards on 12 first-half carries and scored the first touchdown of the night on a 2-yard run. Gooden, too, had just one carry from the line of scrimmage in the second half and it covered 10 yards. He did a lot more damage with the second half kickoff, lugging it 78 yards and into the Donoho end zone for a 34-0 advantage.
—Donoho’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kia Cleckler completed passes of 31 yards to Marcus Lawler and 26 yards to Richard Goad to set the stage for Cleckler’s 1-yard scoring surge with 9:35 to play. Five minutes later, Cleckler spotted Lawler behind the Weaver secondary and hit him in stride for a 65-yard score.
—Donoho coach Jeremy Satcher on what his team would work on in practice: “Details and paying attention to those details. Playing with heart and executing.”
—King on his game: “I had four touchdowns, two forced fumbles, a punt block, a safety and a 2-point conversion.”
—Gooden on his kickoff return: “Once I saw green grass on the left side and they tried to arm tackle me, I knew it was a touchdown.”
—Cofer on Weaver’s frustrating mistakes: “I liked our effort. I think our effort’s getting better but we are doing some knucklehead type stuff. There were a few plays out there we played with nine people and we played with 10 on defense because we’re not paying attention to the game and not knowing what’s going on.”
—Weaver stays on the road Friday, playing at Glencoe. Cofer called the Yellow Jackets a “smash-mouth” team.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us every week anyway but I definitely think that’s a team on the rise in Glencoe,” Cofer said.
—Donoho hosts Peasant Valley.
“This is the first time we’ve had competition. Now we know what it’s like so we’re going to bounce back next week versus Pleasant Valley here,” Satcher said.