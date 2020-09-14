Prep football: Weaver to forfeit Friday’s game at Piedmont

Weaver will forfeit its high school football game at Piedmont on Friday after a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing snagged multiple players.
Privacy laws prevent school officials from naming the players. A player who tests positive must be out for two weeks plus a five-day acclimation period, and traced players must be out for two weeks.
“All I’m at will to say is our kids were exposed to a positive case,” Weaver principal Andy Keith said. “We have multiple students that have been exposed.”
Under Alabama High School Athletic Association guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it will count as a forfeit. The forfeit means that Piedmont will improve to 4-0 overall, 3-0 in Class 3A, Region 5 play. Weaver will be 0-4, 0-3.
Weaver was scheduled to play a non-region game at Armuchee (Ga.) High School on Sept. 25 then resume region play against Hokes Bluff at home Oct. 2.
“There’s no talk of shutting down,” Keith said. “There’s no talk of closing school. The only talks we are having are Hokes Bluff talks and looking forward to the next football game and what we need to do to get ready for it.”
The Weaver-Piedmont game becomes the third football game involving schools from Calhoun County to be forfeited or rescheduled this season because of COVID-19. Donoho and Pleasant Valley agreed to reschedule their season-opener to Sept. 25 after a positive test cost Donoho a week of practice in August, and Donoho had to forfeit its Aug. 28 home-opener against White Plains.
Weaver’s volleyball team just returned from a two-week quarantine today. White Plains’ volleyball team returned from quarantine Thursday.