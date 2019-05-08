WEAVER — Weaver’s Caleb Allison signed with Bethel University, an NAIA school based in McKenzie, Tenn., on Wednesday. He announced his commitment through social media April 25.
The 6-foot-0, 225-pound senior was a first-team all-Calhoun County pick as a linebacker with 42 solo tackles and 122 assists. He had 15 tackles for loss, including eight sacks.
As a fullback on offense, he had 68 carries for 634 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 26 passes for 482 yards and five touchdowns.
He was an Alabama Sports Writers Association first-team all-state pick as an athlete.