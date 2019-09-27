CENTRE — After waiting through a lightning delay Weaver’s game at Cherokee County late in the first half Friday night, officials from the two schools chose not to continue.
Weaver fell 49-6 in a game that ended with 4:42 left in the second quarter.
“They were ready to roll,” said Warriors coach Jacob Kelley, speaking about Weaver's Justin Taylor, a former Cherokee County High offensive coordinator. “They had a good week at practice. Coach Taylor had been here for so long, and he had a relationship with a lot of these guys. They kind of got up for playing their old coach, but our focus was playing a team that beat them pretty handily last year 41-14. That was more our message, controlling what we do and getting better, getting ready for what’s coming.”
The Bearcats’ lone touchdown came in the first quarter when Davontae Hilliard rushed 56 yards for a score with 2:56 to play in the period.
Cherokee County built a 21-0 lead before Weaver’s touchdown, and the Warriors led 35-6 after one period. They added two touchdowns in the second quarter.
Whit Johnson scored two touchdowns for Cherokee County on a 12-yard run and a 79-yard kickoff return. Julian Bynum scored the opening touchdown for the Warriors with an 80-yard rush.
Connor Elrod scored on a pass from Damien Ramsey, while Slade Alexander, Kendrick Fife and Ramsey each accounted for a rushing touchdown.