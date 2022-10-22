Prep football: Weaver picks up another victory

BEULAH — Weaver has its second victory of the season.
The Bearcats forced six Beulah turnovers en route to a 22-point halftime lead and 30-14 victory on the road Friday.
The victory was Weaver’s second of the season and third since 2018. The Bearcats (2-7) have won two of their last four games and doubled their win total from 2021 with next week’s home game against Pleasant Valley still to go.
Weaver led 22-0 at halftime Friday.
The Bearcats came up with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries Friday. Kaden Gooden intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble, which he returned 60 yards. He also caused the fumble.
Richard Knowlton and Caden Thornton had one interception apiece, and Thornton a 21-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.
Payton Martin rushed 20 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Christian Marturello added 69 yards on 11 carries.