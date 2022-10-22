 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Weaver picks up another victory

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

BEULAH — Weaver has its second victory of the season.

The Bearcats forced six Beulah turnovers en route to a 22-point halftime lead and 30-14 victory on the road Friday.