Prep football: Weaver picks former Cleburne County offensive coordinator

Ken Cofer

Weaver High School principal Tracy Brazier, left, welcomed a new head football coach at Tuesday’s meeting of the Calhoun County Board of Education: Ken Cofer, formerly offensive coordinator at Cleburne County.

 Sherry Kughn

Ken Cofer is the new head football coach at Weaver High School, according to Jose Reyes, the superintendent of the Calhoun County School System. He made the announcement at the board meeting Tuesday.

Cofer is the former offensive coordinator at Cleburne County High School.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 