Prep football: Weaver picks former Cleburne County offensive coordinator

Ken Cofer is the new head football coach at Weaver High School, according to Jose Reyes, the superintendent of the Calhoun County School System. He made the announcement at the board meeting Tuesday.
Cofer is the former offensive coordinator at Cleburne County High School.
Tracy Brazier, the Weaver principal, who also is new to his job, said he was impressed with Cofer’s confidence and his qualifications.
“Ken Cofer satisfied all the requests the other coaches said they wanted,” Brazier said. “He is a great fit.”
Cofer said he is excited to be at Weaver, even if it is late in the summer break to start a new coaching job.
“I can’t wait to cut the grass and get the weight room ready,” Cofer said. “I try to promote confidence with the kids so that when they walk down the hallways, they shake hands with the teachers and others.”
Cofer added that he wants the students to learn to take chances and be aggressive, to excel in academics and to be early for the sports event.
“Football starts off the school year for a reason,” Cofer said. “It sets the tone for the school year.”
Cofer said he hopes to work with the coaches of all the sports teams to make them all the best they can be.
“Some say getting started may be a long process,” he said, “but I want to start winning right now.”
Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551.