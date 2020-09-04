Prep football: Weaver falls when Glencoe rallies in second half

GLENCOE — Heartbreak hit Weaver in a 28-20 road loss at Glencoe on Friday night.
The Bearcats led 20-0 after one quarter but Glencoe managed a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter and two more in the fourth to pull out a win.
Jackson Williams threw three touchdown passes, including 33 yards to Brendyn Knight, 39 yards to Armane Burton and 15 yards to Knight. KNight also kicked a pair of extra points.
Williams compleed 13 of 22 passes for 167 yards. Taylor Thompson rushed for 24 yards on four passes. Knight caught six passes for 58 yards, and Burton had four receptions for 62 yards.
Glencoe got a touchdown pass from Jacob Perry and an Elijah Huff TD run. Levi Long ran for two scores, including one with 3:08 to go for the clinching score.
Long finished with 126 yards on 15 carries.