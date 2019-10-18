WEAVER — After a dominant second quarter that saw the Weaver go into halftime with a six-point lead, the Bearcats gave up 27 unanswered points in the second half to the Glencoe Yellow Jackets, and fell 27-6.
“It’s tough on these guys,” Bearcats head coach Justin Taylor said. “This is the hardest they’ve played all year.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Weaver’s Cameron Thornton recovered a fumble by Glencoe on the Bearcats’ 26-yard line. Quarterback Taylor Thompson and running back Davontae Hillard worked in tandem to push the ball down the field, picking up a combined 43 yards to drive to Glencoe’s 12-yard line. The Bearcats then ran a trick play in which Hillard ended up with the ball after the snap. He threw it to Thompson in the front of the end zone for a touchdown late in the second quarter.
“We got down (to the 12), and (Thompson) said ‘Run Philly Special,’” Taylor said. “We did it, and (Thompson) scored a touchdown on it.”
If the second quarter belonged to Weaver, the second half belonged to Glencoe.
Quarterback Daniel Maye found room to run 36 yards on two attempts to set up a 2-yard quarterback keeper and get the Yellow Jackets on the board.
“We challenged the kids at halftime,” Glencoe head coach Brian Alred said. “It’s not how you start a ballgame; it’s how you finish. They really took hold of that.”
On Glencoe's next drive, Maye secured the victory for the Yellow Jackets on a broken play that resulted in a 47-yard scramble for a touchdown.
“That’s on my receivers,” Maye said. “(They) stepped in front of me (and blocked). They did great tonight.”
What to know
—Weaver’s Hillard rushed for 35 yards on the night. Thompson led the Bearcats ground game with 88 yards, and threw for 44 yards on 11 passes. Ethan Moncus ran for 45 yards.
—Glencoe’s Maye led the Yellow Jackets on the ground with 106 yards and ran for two touchdowns. Levi Long scored a touchdown on an 18-yard run.
—Glencoe's Caleb Sims scored a touchdown by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone. Samuel Hines ran for 49 yards. Gavin Bray kicked three extra points.
Who said
—Taylor on his Weaver team: “I’ve asked to give great effort, and they did, and they didn’t get the results that they wanted. It’s tough.”
—Alred on Glencoe's win: “This was the closest game we’ve been in at halftime. We’re such a young football team. We only had one senior and eight juniors playing tonight, the rest were freshmen and sophomores. I’m just so proud of them to come out and fight and punch it in.”
—Maye on Glencoe’s second half comeback: “We didn’t play good the first half at all, but we went into the locker room and said, ‘We can beat (Weaver).’"
Next up
—Weaver (0-8, 0-6) hosts B.B. Comer next Friday night, while Glencoe (1-7, 1-5) returns home to face Saks.