Prep football: Weaver celebrates first win since 2018

WEAVER — With less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s game, Weaver coach Gary Atchley turned around with tear-filled eyes and pointed towards his wife in the stands.
In the midst of all of the chaos of a high school football game, you could sense a heavy burden being lifted in the stadium. The Atchley family celebrated alongside the Weaver community after capturing the Bearcats' first win in 21 games.
Weaver beat Class 3A, Region 5 opponent Glencoe 20-7 for its first win since 2018. Junior running back Payton Martin led the Weaver offensive attack with 97 rushing yards. He lined up alongside the duo of Jackson Williams and Jayden Sturkie, both with one rushing touchdown.
The Bearcats suffocated any energy out of the Glencoe offense the entire game. Yellow Jacket quarterback Brady Kitchens was held to a 19 percent completion percentage and only 67 yards. Kitchens found Elijah Huff over the middle for an 18-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Glencoe’s only offensive success in the game.
“This isn’t about me. … It’s about this crowd that came to watch this team do something they haven’t done in 21 games,” Atchley said after the game. “I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of this school and this community.”
Atchley inherited the reins to one of the most difficult coaching situations in Calhoun County. He has been a face of Weaver for years as the coach of both girls basketball and softball, and he faced the task of turning around a young team and giving hope to a hungry community.
When asked about the win’s impact on their season outlook, Atchley said, “I know we got a long road ahead of us, but we are going to enjoy this son-of-a-gun all weekend.”
Kaden Gooden was one of the biggest contributors for the young Bearcats squad. Suiting up as only a freshman, Gooden started at both quarterback and defensive back. Although only producing 57 passing yards and having an interception, he showed poise late in the game with an ability to go through his progression and remain elusive in the pocket.
Atchley said he sat his quarterback down at halftime and told him “it’s on your shoulders. … I know you’re a ninth-grader but go out and win the ballgame for us.”
The halftime message seemed to impact the entire team from the opening snap of the second half. Glencoe fumbled the opening snap and it was recovered by Braydon Character at the 50. Weaver answered with a pair of 10-yard runs by Sturkie and Martin, which set up Jeffrey Miles’ 23 yard touchdown catch to give the Bearcats the 14-7 lead.
At that point all the momentum was on the Weaver sideline, and the Bearcats never surrendered it on their way to the victory.
“We haven’t won in a long time”, said Martin following the game, “our performance was really good tonight. … Everyone outdid themselves.”
What to know
—Glencoe was without head coach Brian Alred for most of the second half after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the third quarter.
—Both teams combined for 28 penalties on the night, 16 of those given to Glencoe.
—Weaver compiled nine tackles for loss, highlighted by a sack by both Cameron Thornton and Payton Martin.
Who said
—Payton Martin said it makes him “really happy” to join the list of talented playmakers in 3A, Region 5.
—Atchley on the win: “We worked out butts off the entire week, and we pounded each other. And it showed up tonight and we were a different team tonight.”
Next up
—Weaver (1-1, 1-0) will look to get win number two on the road against Pleasant Valley next Friday. Glencoe (0-2, 0-1 region) will also be on the road as they travel to Piedmont to face the Bulldogs for both teams' second region contest of the season.