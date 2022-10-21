 Skip to main content
Prep football: Walker, Doss lead Saks past Wellborn

High school football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

WELLBORN — Dorrien Walker’s night appeared to be done after he was suplexed — WWE-style — hard into the turf by Wellborn’s Andrew Salter midway through the second quarter.

In a scary scene, Walker stayed down on the ground for several minutes before walking off the field gingerly. After getting checked out, he returned to the field during the second half and made several big plays to help key Saks’ 35-18 win over the Panthers.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.