Prep football: Walker, Doss lead Saks past Wellborn

WELLBORN — Dorrien Walker’s night appeared to be done after he was suplexed — WWE-style — hard into the turf by Wellborn’s Andrew Salter midway through the second quarter.
In a scary scene, Walker stayed down on the ground for several minutes before walking off the field gingerly. After getting checked out, he returned to the field during the second half and made several big plays to help key Saks’ 35-18 win over the Panthers.
Walker said he had the wind knocked out of him on the play.
“It scared me a little bit, because I ain’t never really been slammed like that,” Walker said. “It was an experience to let me know to run the ball a little bit harder than what I’ve been doing.”
Walker did just that in the second half. He closed out the opening drive of the third quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Walker then came up with a big play on defense, sacking Wellborn quarterback Grayson Johnson for a 19-yard loss on fourth down from the Wildcats’ 21-yard line.
“I wanted to play my second half a little better, because I felt like my first half, I really wasn’t doing anything,” he said.
Walker finished the game with 55 rushing yards on 17 carries. He also scored a touchdown in the first half on a 2-yard run.
“It takes guts from a kid to come back in from something like that, and run the football, and run it hard,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “He did a great job in the second half for us.”
As for Salter, he apologized to Walker after the game.
“It felt good,” Walker said. “I forgive him. I can’t be mad at him forever.”
—With the win, Saks clinched the No. 3 seed in the Class 3A, Region 4 standings. The Wildcats will travel to Trinity Presbyterian in the first round of the playoffs. Wellborn will be the No. 4 seed and will face St. James on the road in the first round.
—Saks quarterback Gavin Doss carried the load for the Wildcats on offense, finishing the game with 245 rushing yards on 27 carries. He scored on runs of 8 and 47 yards. He also completed 5 of 8 passes for 61 yards.
—Saks wide receiver Jakari Streeter finished with two catches for 28 yards and scored on a 6-yard run after Doss was forced to leave the game briefly.
—Saks wide receiver Trent Hopkins caught the longest pass of the night, hauling in a 29-yarder from Doss.
—Wellborn quarterback Grayson Johnson returned to action after missing last week’s win over Weaver. He completed 5 of 10 passes for 64 yards and scored rushing touchdowns of 1 and 7 yards.
—Wellborn running back Xavier Parker scored the game’s first touchdown on a 50-yard run and finished with 121 yards on 13 carries.
—Brennan Talley was the Panthers’ leading receiver, hauling in three balls for 39 yards.
—Miller on Doss: “I thought he played extremely hard. He ran the ball tough. He made plays in the passing game when we needed them. He took a lot of licks. He’s not very big, but he’s tough.”
—Wellborn coach Jeff Smith on Johnson: “He plays lights out every time he’s out there. He plays with so much heart.”
—Saks (6-3, 4-2) travels to Talladega to close out the regular season next week. Wellborn (5-4, 3-3) will travel to Cleburne County.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.