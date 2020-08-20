Prep football: Valley Cubs show lots of offensive options, roll past Hokes Bluff

ALEXANDRIA — Jamborees show little, but Alexandria showed its array of offensive options against Hokes Bluff on Thursday.
The Valley Cubs even have two effective kickers.
Cleat Forrest and Luis Torres each hit field goals, Antonio Ross and Brandon Merriweather ran for touchdowns and two quarterbacks had big moments as the Valley Cubs handled the Eagles 26-7 in a two-quarter jamboree.
This on a relatively light night for star freshman running back Ronnie Royal, the guy who took most of the snaps as Alexandria rode the “wildcat” offense two rounds into the 2019 playoffs.
“We’ve got a whole lot of options,” Royal said.
Royal rushed for 35 yards on six carries, five in Alexandria’s first possession and one in its third.
Merriweather, a junior and Royal’s backup, rushed for a team-high 96 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown run on the final play.
Merriweather also carried three times for 43 yards on a drive that ended in Austin West’s quarterback sneak for a score.
Ross’ 10-yard run put Alexandria up 13-7 at 9:20 of the second quarter, immediately after Hokes Bluff scored on Connor Faulkner’s 10-yard pass to Hunter Burke. The exchange of scores came as each team lined up on the other’s 10-yard line to work goal-line situations.
Ross also caught a 48-yard bomb from Wesley Wright to set up Torres’ 34-yard field goal, and Forrest put up the night’s first points with a 28-yard field goal.
Wright, West, Javais McGhee and Royal took snaps from center.
“Javais and Wesley both played well,” Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn said. “To not have taken many snaps last year — last year, we’re snapping it to Ronnie 90 percent of the time, or Nate (McCallum, who graduated) — for those two to take the snaps and get the live reps?
“I thought Wesley threw the ball really well. … Javais made some really good reads. People don’t realize he’s reading a bunch of that stuff with Ronnie.”
The Valley Cubs have several ways to go, offensively, depending on opponents and situations. Ginn said he sees promise with McGhee and Royal in the backfield with Ross as a receiver/end-around threat in motion.
“Ross has really good speed, and Ronnie has tremendous speed, and Javais has got tremendous speed,” Ginn said. “I think folks saw that tonight. He almost got loose a couple of times.”
As for things to work on, Alexandria got two field goals out of the three possessions with starters on the field. The Valley Cubs had first and goal at the 7 on the first drive, but a third-down blitz stopped Royal for a 5-yard loss. Torres’ field goal came after Wright’s bomb to Ross gave Alexandria first down at Hokes Bluff’s 17-yard line.
A dropped pass doomed Alexandria’s second possession to a three-and-out. Austin Jeffers got behind the defense, which bit on a play fake to Royal.
“I thought all three possessions that our varsity played, we should’ve scored,” Ginn said. “Jeffers, he catches that ball every day, every time, but today, he missed it.
“I told him, I know he’s sick, but better today than next week.”
Alexandria plays host to rival Jacksonville for the Valley Cubs’ regular-season opener Aug. 28.