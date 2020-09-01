Prep football: Updated state-wide rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 2-0; 276
2. Hewitt-Trussville; 2-0; 199
3. Hoover; 2-0; 191
4. Auburn; 2-0; 160
5. Fairhope; 2-0; 136
6. Prattville; 2-0; 95
7. Austin; 2-0; 76
8. James Clemens; 1-1; 54
9. Central-Phenix City; 0-2; 39
10. Spain Park; 2-0; 27
Others receiving votes: Daphne (2-0) 23, Dothan (0-1) 21, Oak Mountain (2-0) 7, Gadsden City (2-0) 4, Enterprise (1-0) 3.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (16); 1-0; 252
2. Oxford (6); 1-1; 222
3. Blount; 1-1; 164
4. Eufaula (1); 2-0; 144
5. McGill-Toolen; 0-0; 137
6. Pinson Valley; 1-1; 133
7. Clay-Chalkville; 2-0; 81
8. Gardendale; 2-0; 64
9. Opelika; 0-1; 60
10. Saraland; 1-1; 38
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (0-1) 7, Park Crossing (1-1) 3, Cullman (2-0) 2, Valley (2-0) 2, Chelsea (1-1) 1, Stanhope Elmore (1-1) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Central-Clay Co. (21); 2-0; 269
2. St. Paul's (1); 2-0; 203
3. Ramsay; 1-0; 174
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 0-1; 169
5. Faith-Mobile; 2-0; 130
6. Guntersville; 1-0; 102
7. Alexandria; 1-0; 99
8. UMS-Wright; 1-1; 64
9. Fairview; 2-0; 57
10. Pike Road; 2-0; 24
Others receiving votes: Fairfield (1-0) 13, Andalusia (0-2) 3, Carver-Birmingham (1-1) 1, Demopolis (2-0) 1, Rehobeth (2-0) 1, Sylacauga (2-0) 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (17); 2-0; 257
2. Bibb Co. (5); 2-0; 218
3. Vigor (1); 1-0; 183
4. Gordo; 2-0; 152
5. Madison Co.; 2-0; 120
6. Deshler; 0-1; 100
7. Madison Aca.; 1-0; 92
8. Mobile Chr.; 1-0; 61
9. Jacksonville; 1-1; 45
10. Etowah; 0-1; 39
Others receiving votes: Good Hope (2-0) 21, Williamson (1-1) 14, Cherokee Co. (1-1) 3, Munford (2-0) 2, Priceville (1-0) 2, St. James (1-1) 1, Straughn (2-0) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 1-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 1-0; 206
3. Wellborn; 1-0; 179
4. Flomaton; 2-0; 149
5. T.R. Miller; 1-1; 107
6. Ohatchee; 2-0; 82
7 (tie) Catholic-Montgomery; 1-1; 78
7 (tie) Pike Co.; 0-1; 78
9. Hillcrest-Evergreen; 1-1; 54
10. Reeltown; 1-1; 51
Others receiving votes: Providence Chr. (1-1) 13, Bayside Aca. (2-0) 10, Montgomery Aca. (2-0) 9, Collinsville (2-0) 6, Opp (1-1) 6, Thomasville (1-0) 5, East Lawrence (2-0) 1, New Brockton (0-0) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Leroy (22); 1-0; 272
2. Randolph Co. (1); 1-0; 183
3. Mars Hill Bible; 1-1; 168
4. Red Bay; 1-0; 155
5. Lanett; 1-1; 150
6. Spring Garden; 1-0; 105
7. G.W. Long; 0-0; 95
8. Elba; 2-0; 53
9. Ariton; 1-1; 46
10. Clarke Co.; 1-0; 43
Others receiving votes: Luverne (1-1) 13, Falkville (2-0) 10, North Sand Mountain (1-0) 8, Addison (1-1) 4, Westbrook Chr. (1-0) 4, Colbert Co. (2-0) 1, Isabella (1-1) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 1-0; 276
2. Linden; 1-0; 206
3. Sweet Water; 0-1; 172
4. Maplesville; 1-1; 147
5. Notasulga; 0-0; 131
6. Fruitdale; 1-0; 110
7. Pickens Co.; 0-1; 92
8. Marengo; 0-1; 44
9. Decatur Heritage; 0-2; 35
10. Cedar Bluff; 0-1; 26
Others receiving votes: Hubbertville (1-0) 25, Winterboro (2-0) 21, Millry (1-0) 9, Florala (1-0) 7, Donoho (0-1) 6, Billingsley (2-0) 2, Keith (2-0) 1, Loachapoka (1-1) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (21); 1-0; 270
2. Glenwood (1); 2-0; 207
3. Chambers Aca.; 2-0; 172
4. Bessemer Aca.; 0-1; 159
5. Pike Liberal Arts; 1-0; 131
6. Monroe Aca. (1); 1-0; 105
7. Edgewood; 2-0; 88
8. Escambia Aca.; 1-1; 66
9. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 0-1; 61
10. Jackson Aca.; 2-0; 48
Others receiving votes: Patrician (1-0) 2, Sparta (0-1) 2.