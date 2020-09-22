Prep football: Updated state-wide rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Thompson (23); 5-0; 276
2. Hoover; 5-0; 205
3. Auburn; 5-0; 181
4. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-1; 160
5. Central-Phenix City; 3-2; 137
6. Prattville; 4-1; 101
7. Fairhope; 3-1; 73
8 (tie). Daphne; 3-1; 53
8 (tie). Theodore; 4-1; 53
10. Austin; 4-1; 49
Others receiving votes: James Clemens (3-2) 9, Enterprise (3-1) 5, Sparkman (3-2) 5, Oak Mountain (4-1) 3, Florence (3-1) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mountain Brook (16); 4-0; 255
2. Oxford (7); 4-1; 228
3. Pinson Valley; 4-1; 170
4. Saraland; 4-1; 160
5. Clay-Chalkville; 5-0; 148
6. Opelika; 3-1; 104
7. Lee-Montgomery; 4-1; 74
8. Cullman; 5-0; 66
9. Blount; 3-2; 62
10. McGill-Toolen; 2-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Muscle Shoals (3-1) 9, Pelham (4-1) 3, Eufaula (3-2) 2, Hueytown (2-3) 2.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Clay Central (19); 5-0; 262
2. St. Paul's (3); 5-0; 211
3. Ramsay; 4-0; 176
4. Pleasant Grove (1); 3-1; 171
5. Guntersville; 4-0; 130
6. Alexandria; 4-0; 120
7. Pike Road; 5-0; 79
8. Faith-Mobile; 4-1; 69
9. Demopolis; 5-0; 47
10. UMS-Wright; 2-2; 22
Others receiving votes: Fairview (4-1) 10, Russellville (5-0) 8, Greenville (3-1) 3, Sylacauga (3-1) 3.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. American Chr. (23); 5-0; 276
2. Gordo; 5-0; 200
3. Madison Co.; 5-0; 168
4. Madison Aca.; 4-0; 145
5. Mobile Chr.; 4-0; 144
6. Bibb Co.; 4-1; 105
7. Jacksonville; 4-1; 96
8. Etowah; 3-1; 66
9. Good Hope; 5-0; 58
10. Jackson; 4-1; 29
Others receiving votes: West Limestone (4-0) 13, Handley (2-0) 4, St. James (3-1) 4, Vigor (2-2) 3.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Piedmont (23); 4-0; 276
2. Fyffe; 4-0; 206
3. Wellborn; 4-0; 180
4. Flomaton; 4-0; 153
5. T.R. Miller; 4-1; 143
6. Catholic-Montgomery; 4-1; 106
7. Ohatchee; 4-1; 91
8. Montgomery Aca.; 5-0; 61
9. Thomasville; 4-0; 42
10. Opp; 4-1; 13
Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (4-1) 11, Trinity (4-1) 11, Pike Co. (2-2) 7, Reeltown (3-2) 5, East Lawrence (4-0) 4, Hillcrest-Evergreen (3-2) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Randolph Co. (17); 4-0; 248
2. Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-1; 196
3. Red Bay (2); 3-0; 182
4. Lanett (2); 4-1; 169
5. Leroy; 3-1; 131
6. Spring Garden; 4-0; 120
7. G.W. Long; 3-0; 97
8. Clarke Co.; 4-0; 82
9. Elba; 4-1; 40
10. North Sand Mountain; 4-0; 22
Others receiving votes: Falkville (4-0) 15, Geneva Co. (4-0) 4, Westbrook Chr. (4-0) 4, Colbert Co. (5-0) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Brantley (23); 4-0; 276
2. Linden; 4-0; 206
3. Sweet Water; 2-1; 178
4. Maplesville; 4-1; 162
5. Notasulga; 3-0; 135
6. Pickens Co.; 3-1; 110
7. Decatur Heritage; 3-2; 83
8. Millry; 4-0; 75
9. Winterboro; 5-0; 46
10. Florala; 4-0; 34
Others receiving votes: Valley Head (4-1) 5, Marengo (2-2) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Glenwood (22); 5-0; 273
2. Chambers Aca.; 5-0; 198
3. Bessemer Aca. (1); 2-1; 187
4. Pike Liberal Arts; 4-0; 158
5. Escambia Aca.; 3-1; 131
6. Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 105
7. Macon-East; 5-0; 84
8. Patrician; 3-1; 77
9. Autauga Aca.; 1-2; 37
10. Morgan Aca.; 4-0; 35
Others receiving votes: Edgewood (3-2) 23, Abbeville Chr. (3-1) 1, Sparta (2-2) 1, Tuscaloosa Aca. (1-3) 1.